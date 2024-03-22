How are Ohio wrestlers doing at NCAA Division I championship, what are the other updates?

Perry's David Carr, under the watchful eye of Iowa State assistant coach Brent Metcalf, will look to win his second national title this weekend.

It's time for some Mat Madness as 28 Ohio athletes and seven Greater Akron/Canton stars try to find their way onto the podium of the Division I National Wrestling Championships.

We'll be here all Thursday through Friday with live updates for you as teams and individuals fight for supremacy.

Here's what's happening on Day 1.

8:49 p.m. CVCA's Matthew Williams exits NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

No. 25 Matthew Williams (Army/CVCA) gave up a takedown in the last minute to No. 24 Caleb Tyus of SIU Edwardsville and fell at 149 pounds 4-2.

8:46 p.m. Bryce Adonian becomes second Ohioan in NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

No. 12 Bryce Adonian (Virginia Tech/St. Edward) dusted up No. 5 Ryder Downey of Northern Illinois 9-6 to advance to a quarterfinal against No. 4 Ed Scott of North Carolina State.

8:39 p.m. Alek Martin bows out of NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

No. 29 Alek Martin (South Dakota State/St. Paris Graham) fell due to injury 2:37 into his consolation match against No. 13 Caleb Rathjen of Iowa

8:37 p.m. Quarterfinals pairings are set at 125, 133, 141 and 149 in the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

125: No. 1 Braedan Davis (Penn State) No. 8 Richard Figueroa (Arizona State); No. 12 Anthony Noto (Lockhaven) vs. No. 4 Matt Ramos (Purdue); No. 3 Drake Ayala (Iowa) vs. No. 6 Troy Spratley (Oklahoma State); No. 10 Eric Barnett (Wisconsin) vs. No. 15

133: No. 1 Dalton Fix (Oklahoma State) vs. No. 8 Evan Frost (Iowa State); No. 5 Dylan Ragusin (Michigan) vs. No. 4 Dylan Shawver (Rutgers/Elyria); No. 3 Kai Orine (NC State) vs. No. 6 Vito Aurjau (Cornell); No. 7 Nasir Bailey (Little Rock) No. 2Ryan Crookham (Lehigh)

141: No. 1 Jesse Mendez (Ohio State) vs. No. 9 Brock Hardy (Nebraska); No. 5 Anthony Echemendia (Iowa State) vs. No. 4 Ryan Jack (NC State); No. 3 Real Woods (Iowa) vs. No. 6 Lachian McNeil (North Carolina); No. 26 Vance Vombaur (Minnesota) vs. Mitch Moore (Rutgers/Graham) vs. Beau Bartlett (Penn State)

149: No. 1 Ridge Lovett (Nebraska) vs. No. 8 Casey Swiderski (Iowa State); No. 5 Ty Watters (West Virginia) vs. No. 4 Caleb Henson (Virginia Tech); No. 3 Jackson Arrington (NC State) vs. No. 6 Austin Gomez (Michigan); No. 10 Chance Lamer (Cal Poly); No. 2 Kyle Parco (Arizona State)

8:27 Dylan D'Emilio can turn the offense on in round of 16 at 149 pounds

No. 14 Dylan D'Emilio (Ohio State/Genoa Area) managed just one second period escape in an 8-1 loss to No. 3 NC Jackson Arrington of NC State and will fall to the bottom of the bracket.

8:10 p.m. Mitch Moore falls to the bottom side of the bracket

No. 15 Mitch Moore (Rutgers/St. Paris Graham) had No. 2 Beau Bartlett of Penn State in a dogfight, but got cradled up and pinned with 1:12 left in the third period at 141

7:54 p.m. Copley's Marlon Yarbrough rallies to tie, but falls at NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

No. 23 seed Marlon Yarbrough (Virginia/Copley) tied things with No. 7 Nasir Bailey of Little Rock at five in the round of 16, but ran out of gas in an 11-7 to drop the bottom half of the bracket.

7:52 p.m. Brendan McCrone, St. Paris Graham's Tanner Jordan advance on bottom half of bracket at NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

No. 29 Brendan McCrone (Ohio State/Lake Catholic) left no doubt in a 14-0 win over No. 13 Noah Surtin of Missouri, No. 23 Tanner Jordan (South Dakota State/Graham) beat No. 26 Blake West of NIU 16-2.

7:39 p.m. Avon's Jordan Greer exits NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships with loss

No. 33 Jordan Greer (Ohio/Avon) fell 8-0 to No. 30 Seth Nevills of Maryland in the rat-tail wrestlebacks at 285.

7:34 p.m. Elyria's Dylan Shawver becomes Ohio's first NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships quarterfinalist

Shawver (Rutgers/Elyria) picked up a riding time point and outlasted No. 13 Kurt Phipps of Bucknell 1-0. He'll have No. 5 Dylan Ragusin of Michigan in a Big Ten finals rematch for the conference championship.

7:24 p.m. Myles Takats stays alive on the bottom of the bracket

No. 30 Myles Takats (Bucknell/Dublin Coffman) rallied from behind to beat Purdue's Brody Baumann 12-9 at 174 pounds

Aa]ron Brooks, right, and Penn State are already on top at the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships. The Nittany Lions are seeking their third straight team title and 11th crown in the last 13 seasons.

3:51 p.m. NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships Team Standings after first session

1. Penn State 15.5, 2. Nebraska 14, 3. Michigan 13.5, 4. Iowa State 13, 5. Ohio State 12.5, 6. Virginia Tech 11.5, 7. Cornell, NC State 11, 9. Iowa 10.5, 10. Oklahoma State 10, 11. Missouri 9, 12. Arizona State, Wisconsin 8, 14. Rutgers, Stanford 7, 16. Lehigh, South Dakota State 6.5, 18. Northern Iowa 6, 19. Appalachian State, Minnesota, West Virginia 5, 22. Oklahoma 4.5, 23. Indiana, Columbia, Air Force 4.

3:48 p.m. Round of 16 pairings for first all NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships set

125: Braedan Davis (Penn State) vs. Brett Ungar (Cornell); Patrick McKee (Minnesota) vs. Richard Figueroa (Arizona State); Diego Sotelo (Harvard) vs. Anthony Noto (Lockhaven); Stevo Poulin (Northern Colorado) vs. Matt Ramos (Purdue); Drake Ayala (Iowa) vs.; Cooper Flynn (Virginia Tech) vs. Troy Spratley (Oklahoma State); Jacob Camacho (NC State) vs. Eric Barnett (Wisconsin); Caleb Smith (Nebraska) vs. Luke Stanich (Lehigh)

133: Dalton Fix (Oklahoma State) vs. Nic Bouzakis (Ohio State); Julian Chlebove (Arizona State) vs. Evan Frost (Iowa State); Dylan Ragusin (Michigan) vs. Ethan Oakley (Appalachian State); Kurt Phipps (Bucknell) vs. Dlyan Shawver (Rutgers/Elyria); Kai Orine (NC State) vs. Jacob Van dee (Nebraska); Domenic Zaccone (Campbell) vs. Vito Aurjau (Cornell); Nasir Bailey (Little Rock) vs. Marlon Yarbrough (Virginia/Copley); Brody Teske (Iowa) vs. Ryan Crookham (Lehigh)

141: Jesse Mendez (Ohio State) vs. Isaiah Powe (Chattanooga); Brock Hardy (Nebraska) vs. Sergio Lemley (Michigan); Anthony Echemendia (Iowa State) vs. Josh Edmond (Missouri); Tom Crook (Virginia Tech) vs. Ryan Jack (NC State); Real Woods (Iowa) vs. Jesse Vasquez (Arizona State); Josh Koderhandt (Navy) vs. Lachian McNeil (North Carolina); Vance Vombaur (Minnesota) vs. Danny Fongaro (Indiana); Mitch Moore (Rutgers/Graham) vs. Beau Bartlett (Penn State)

149: Ridge Lovett (Nebraska) vs. Graham Rooks (Indiana); Ethan Fernandez (Cornell) vs. Casey Swiderski (Iowa State); Ty Watters (West Virginia) vs. Willie McDougald (Oklahoma); Jordan Williams (Oklahoma State) vs. Caleb Henson (Virginia Tech); Jackson Arrignton (NC State) vs. Dylan D’Emillio (Ohio State); Gabe Willochell (Wyoming) vs. Austin Gomez (Michigan); Jaden Abes (Stanford) vs. Chance Lamer (Cal Poly); Cody Bond (Appalachian State) vs. Kyle Parco (Arizona State)

157: Levi Haines (Penn State) vs. Teague Travis (Oklahoma State); Peyton Robb (Nebraska) vs. Bryce Andonian (Virginia Tech); Michael Blockhus (Minnesota) vs. Ed Scott (NC State); Brayton Lee (Indiana) vs. Daniel Cardenas (Stanford); Peyten Keller (Ohio) vs. Jared Frank (Iowa); Cael Swenson (South Dakota State) vs. Jacori Teemer (Arizona State)

165: Keegan O’Toole (Missouri) vs. Will Miller (Appalachian State); Antrell Taylor (Nebraska) vs. David Carr (Iowa State/Perry); Julian Ramirez (Cornell) vs. Giano Petrucelli (Air Force); Noah Mulvaney (Bucknell) vs. Mike Caliendo (Iowa); Izzak Olejnik (Oklahoma State) vs. Cameron Amine (Michigan); Brevin Cassella (Binghamton) vs. Mitchell Mesenbrink (Penn State)

174: Mekhi Lewis (Virginia Tech) vs. Jackson Turley (Rutgers); Carter Starocci (Penn State) vs. Adam Kemp (Cal Poly); Jared Simma (UNI) vs. Tyler Eischens (North Carolina); Justin McCoy (Virginia) vs. Shane Griffith (Michigan); Edmond Ruth (Illinois) vs. Alex Cramer (Central Michigan); Austin Murphy (Campbell) vs. Rocco Welsh (Ohio State); Lennox Wolak (Columbia) vs. Nick Incontrera (Penn); Ben Pasiuk (Army/Carrollton) vs. Cade Devos (South Dakota State)

184: Parker Keckesien (UNI) vs. Will Fieldkamp (Iowa State); Shane Liegel (Wisconsin) vs. David Key (Navy); Jaden Bullock (Michigan) vs. Lenny Pinto (Nebraska); Aaron Ayzerov (Columbia) vs. Trey Munoz (Oregon State); Dustin Plott (Oklahoma State) vs. James Conway (Franklin and Marshall); Colton Hawks (Missouri) vs. Bernie Truax (Penn State); Thomas Stewart (Virginia Tech) vs. Layne Malczewski (Michigan State); Isaiah Salazar (Minnesota) vs. Ryder Rogotzke (Ohio State)

197: Aaron Brooks (Penn State) vs. Joseph Novak (Wyoming); Stephen Littler (Little Rock) vs. Stephen Buchanan (Oklahoma); Jacob Cardenas (Cornell) vs. Rocky Elam (Missouri); Evan Bockham (Virginia) vs. Michael Beard (Lehigh); Tanner Sloan (South Dakota State) vs. John Poznanski (Rutgers); Garrett Joles (Minnesota) vs. Loui Deptrez (Binghamton); Andy Smith (Virginia Tech) vs. Silas Allred (Nebraska); Nikolas Stemmet (Stanford) vs. Trent Hidlay (NC State)

285: Greg Kerkvliet (Penn State) vs. Grady Griess (Navy); Nick Feldman (Ohio State) vs. Bradley Hill (Iowa); Nathan Taylor (Lehigh) vs. Konner Doucet (Oklahoma State); Cohlton Schultz (Arizona State) vs. Yarasiau Slavikouski (Rutgers); Wyatt Hendrickson (Air Force) vs. Crosby (Bucknell); Josh Heindselman (Oklahoma) vs. Zach Elam (Missouri); Taye Ghadiali (Campbell) vs. Lucas Davison (Michigan); Lewis Fernandes (Cornell) vs. Younger Bastida (Iowa State)

3:41 P.M. Daniel Bucknavich, Lucas Stoddard, Matt Cover fall at 285 pounds in NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

No. 20 Daniel Bucknavich (Cleveland State/Midview) lost a 4-2 decision to No. 13 Yarasiau Slavikouski of Rutgers 4-2. No. 10 Lucas Davison of Michigan pinned No. 23 Lucas Stoddard (Army, Berkshire) and No. 22 Matt Cover (Princeton/Bay) fell 4-2 to Oklahoma's Josh Heindselman.

3:26 p.m. Hoover's Ben Smith, St. Edward's Luke Geog falls at 197 pounds

No. 5 Stephen Buchanan of Oklahoma proved worthy of his seed when he knocked off No. 25 Ben Smith (Cleveland State/Hoover) 18-1. No. 23 Luke Geog (Ohio State/St. Edward) lost 10-3 to Nebraska' Silas Allred

3:16 p.m. Aurora's Dylan Fishback upset in first round of NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Anthony D'Alesio falls

No. 10 Fishback (NC State/Aurora) fell 1-0 in a heartbreaker to Michigan State's Layne Malczewski. No. 32 Anthony D'Alesio (Long Island/Canfield) dropped a 10-0 major decision to UNI's Parker Keckseisen

2:56 p.m. Ben Pasiuk, Lennox Wolak and Austin Murphy advance at 174 in NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Myles Takats, Brody Conley fall

No. 18 Ben Pasiuk (Army/Carrollton) won an incredible 18-11 bout against No. 15 MJ Gaitan of Iowa State. No. 11 Austin Murphy (Campbell/Cincinnati Elder) also advanced with a 5-3 win over Missouri's Peyton Mocco.

Lennox Wolak (Columbia/Dublin Coffman) majored No. 26 Benny Baker of Cornell 10-1. No. 30 Myles Takatas (Bucknell/Perrysburg) lost a 4-1 match to No. 4 Edmond Ruth of Illinois. No. Brody Conley (West Virginia/Columbian) fell 8-4 to No. 13 Justin McCoy of Virginia.

2:06 p.m. Bryce Andonian, Peyton Keller advance at 157 pounds at NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

Perry four-time state champion David Carr made good on his continued quest to win a national championship when the No. 4 seed beat George Mason's Evan Maag by technical fall 18-2. Brunswick's Derek Fields, a No. 23 seed for NC State fell 4-1 to No. 10 Cameron Amine of Michigan. No. 17 Tyler Lillard (Indiana/Aurora) lost 5-0 to Appalachian State's Will Miller 5-0. No. 18 Connor Brady (Virginia Tech/Olentangy Liberty) fell 5-0 to No. 15 Brevin Cassella of Binghamton

2:29 p.m. David Carr wins at 165, Derek Fields, Tyler Lillard, Connor Brady lost at NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

No. 12 seed Bryce Andonian (Virginia Tech/St. Edward) beat No. 21 Lucas Revano of Penn 5-1. Peyten Keller of Ohio University/Warren made it 2-for-2 with a 1-0 win over Central Michgan's Johnny Lovett.

1:48 p.m. Dylan D'Emilio advances, Alex Martin falls to bottom at NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

No. 14 seed Dylan D'Emilio (Ohio State/Genoa Area) wiped up on No. 19 Joseh Zargo of Wisconsin 7-2, No. 29 Alex Martin (South Dakota State/Graham) fell by tech fall to No. 4 Caleb Henson 18-3 at 149 pounds.

1:37 p.m. CVCA's Matthew Williams falls to the bottom bracket at NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

A penalty point with 40 seconds left gave No. 8 seed Casey Swiderski of Iowa State a 2-1 win over No. 25 Matthew Williams of Army, who is also a CVCA graduate.

1:27 p.m. Rutgers Mitch Moore moving on in NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

Former St. Paris Graham standout and No. 15 seed Mitch Moore of Rutgers knocked off No. 18 Cole Matthews of Pitt and will face No. 2 seed Beau Bartlett of Penn State in the next round.

1:02 p.m. Former Copley star ruins Penn State's plans at NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

If the Nittany Lions were going to go 10-for-10 with All-American's, No. 23 Marlon Yarbrough (Virginia/Copley) hurt those plans significantly. The former Copley standout beat No. 10 Aaron Nagao of Penn State in impressive fashion. Yarbrough beat Nagao 13-5 by major decision with well over a minute of riding time.

12:57 p.m. Former Elyria Dylan Shawver standout rolls in first round of NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

No. 4 Dylan Shawver (Rutgers/Elyria) rolled over Oklahoma State's Jace Koelzer in the first round at 133 pounds.

12: 32 pm. Jordan Greer and Brendan McCrone fall to bottom of bracket at NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

Josh Greer (Ohio University/Avon) fell to Indiana's Nick Wilhalm 11-4. NCAA runner-up Matt Ramos (Purdue) beat Brendan McCrone (Ohio State, Lake Catholic) 4-3 in an opening match at 125 pounds.

12:15 p.m. Anthony D'Alesio moving on at NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

Anthony D'Alesio (Long Island University/Canfield) beat Appalachian State's Tomas Booker 10-8 and will face No. 1 seed Parker Keckeisen at 184 pounds.

11:54 a.m. Jordan Greer and Anthony D'Alesio wrestlers will open the NCAA Division I Championship in rat-tail matches

Jordan Greer (Ohio/Avon) face Indiana's Nick Wilhelm at 285 to open things up and Anthony D'Alesio (Long Island University/Canfield) squares up with Appalachian State's Tomas Brooker at 184

NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships schedule

Thursday: First round, noon; Second round and consolations, 7 p.m.

Friday: Quarterfinals and consolations, noon; Semifinals, blood round, 8 p.m.

Saturday: Medal round, 11 a.m.; Finals, 7 p.m.

How to watch the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

Thursday’s first round can bee seen on ESPNU and ESPN+. The second round air on ESPN and ESPN+.

Friday’s quarterfinals and consolations are on ESPN and ESPN+ with the semifinals and blood rounds airing on ESPN and ESPN+.

The medals rounds on Saturday will air on ESPNU and ESPN+. The finals can be seen on ESPN and ESPN+.

Aurora graduate Dylan Fishback is one of seven Greater Akron/Canton area wrestlers looking to become an All-American at the Division I National Wrestling Championships.

Reigning Division I national wrestling champions

Penn State is vying for its 11th national championship in 13 years and third year is a row. Nittany Lions standouts Carter Starocci (174 pounds) and Aaron Brooks (197) are looking to become four-time champions.

Vito Arujau (Cornell, 133) and Keegan O’Toole (Missouri, 165) are two-time champions.

Perry standout David Carr (Iowa State, 165), Shane Griffith (Michigan, 165) and Mekhi Lewis (Virginia Tech, 175) also have won titles.

Ohio athletes in the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships

125: Tanner Jordan (South Dakota State, St. Paris Graham); Brendan McCrone (Ohio State, Lake Catholic)

133: Marlon Yarbrough (Virginia, Copley); Dylan Shawver (Rutgers, Elyria)

141: Mitch Moore (Rutgers, Graham)

149: Matthew Williams (Army, CVCA); Dylan D’Emilio (Ohio State, Genoa Area); Alek Martin (South Dakota State, Graham)

157: Peyten Kellar (Ohio University, Warren); Joey Blaze (Purdue, Perrysburg), Bryce Andonian (Virginia Tech, St. Edward)

165: Derek Fields (North Carolina State, Brunswick); David Carr (Perry, Iowa State); Tyler Lillard (Indiana, Aurora); Connor Brady (Virginia Tech, Olentangy Liberty)

174: Ben Pasiuk (Army, Carrollton); Lennox Wolak (Columbia, Dublin Coffman); Myles Takats (Bucknell, Perrysburg); Austin Murphy (Campbell, Cincinnati Elder); Brody Conley (West Virginia, Columbian)

184: Dylan Fishback (North Carolina State, Aurora); Anthony D’Alesio (Long Island University, Canfield)

197: Ben Smith (Cleveland State, Hoover); Luke Georg (Ohio State, St. Edward)

285: Daniel Bucknavich (Cleveland State, Midview); Lucas Stoddard (Army, Berkshire); Matt Cover (Princeton, Bay); Jordan Greer (Ohio University, Avon)

