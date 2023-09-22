Local volleyball schools sweep competition
Sep. 22—The Weatherford Lady Kangaroos, Aledo Lady Bearcats, Peaster Lady Greyhounds and Brock Lady Eagles each recorded district wins in straight sets over district foes Tuesday night.
The Lady Roos (14-19, 3-1) took down Crowley by a final score of 25-19, 25-12 and 25-15. Kinley Kemp led Weatherford in the win with 16 kills and seven digs. Meanwhile, Aledo swept Wichita Falls Rider by a final score of 25-9, 25-13 and 25-17. Vivian Parker led the winning effort with 15 kills, 11 digs and three blocks.
Also in action were the Lady Greyhounds, who swept Early by a final score of 25-13, 25-12 and 25-10. Senior middle blocker Halie McDaniel starred for Peaster with 14 kills and two blocks. The Brock Lady Eagles also claimed victory in straight sets at Eastland by a final score of 25-20, 25-13 and 28-26. Sophomore setter Macey Brim guided Brock to victory with 31 assists and four aces.
Each of the teams resumed district competition Friday night.