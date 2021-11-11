Will your local TV market carry this week’s Saints-Titans game?

This week’s New Orleans Saints will be broadcast from coastal Texas to the Carolinas, featuring an intriguing matchup between the black and gold and the AFC-leading Tennessee Titans. Kevin Harlan and Trent Green have been assigned to call the game on CBS.

Tennessee routed the Los Angeles Rams in L.A. even without Derrick Henry, stymieing the vaunted Rams offense in a 28-16 upset. Now they’re looking to tighten their grip on the projected No. 1 seed in the AFC. New Orleans, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back from a close loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The Saints have played better away from the Caesars Superdome (going 4-1 with a point differential of +45) than inside of it (going 1-2 with a point differential of +1).

But will your local station carry the game? Check the broadcast map from 506 Sports, with locations in blue showing the Saints-Titans kickoff at 1 p.m. ET:

Other games being shown in this time slot on CBS include Browns-Patriots (in red), Bills-Jets (in green), and Jaguars-Colts (in yellow). If you’re out of market, you can stream the Saints game online with NFL Game Pass and FuboTV (try it for free).

