LOCAL TRACKS: Rain postpones Colsten Remembered race

Jul. 21—Rain interrupted the Mike Colsten Remembered 51 program Monday night at Five Mile Point Speedway in Kirkwood, New York.

The 600cc Modified feature was completed and the "Shirley Shootout" Factory Stock 20-lap feature was just passed the halfway mark when the wet weather brought the card to a halt, postponing the Mike Colsten Remembered 51-lap Modified feature and the 20-lap Four-Cylinder Stock feature. Those races will be made up Sunday, Aug. 20.

Brian Malcolm of Lake Ariel won his heat race and will start second in the Modified feature. Nick Rochinski from Dickson City, the defending race champion, will start fourth and Carbondale's Brett Tonkin will start 16th.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Up next at Five Mile Point is the 59th running of the Heath Memorial for Modifieds 40-lap feature Sunday, July 30. The event honors the track's founders, Irving and Anna Heath. The program also include a Factory Stock feature, the "Beatdown at Sundown."

More rain

Penn Can Speedway in Susquehanna also was rained out last week, spoiling Fan Appreciation "Pack the Track" Night. It has been rescheduled for Aug. 4 with $5 admission.

On Friday at 7 p.m., Penn Can holds its Mid-Season Championship Night. Modifieds, Sportsman, 600cc Modifieds, Factory Stocks and Four-Cylinder Stocks will be in action.

Advertisement

It also is the annual Bike Night. There is free admission for children ages 12 and under and they can enter a free drawing for a chance to win a bicycle.

Fonda workout

Alex Yankowski of Covington Twp. had a pair of successful nights at Fonda Speedway in New York.

First, Yankowski finished second to Cody Clark in race No. 5 of the "Thunder on the Thruway Series" 30-lap Modified race. The series features six races — three at Fonda, three at Utica-Rome Speedway in Vernon, New York. With one race remaining, Aug. 19 at Utica-Rome, Yankowski is second in the series standings with 161 points. That's one behind leader Rocky Warner of Johnstown, New York.

Advertisement

Then Monday, Yankowski placed third in the "Firecracker 50" Short Track Super Series Modified North Region race that was originally scheduled for July 2 but postponed by rain. Matt Sheppard of Savannah, New York, won and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Stewart Friesen from Sprakers, New York, was second.

Also at Fonda on Monday, Tyler Peet of Lake Ariel finished fifth in the Short Track Super Series Crate 602 Sportsman North Region 25-lap feature.

Fast tracks

Jordan Thomas of Harding won the United Racing Club 360 Winged Sprint Cars 25-lap A-Main at Orange County Fair Speedway. It was Thomas' second career URC win and his second at the Middletown, New York, track. ... At Afton Motorsports Park in New York, Brett Tonkin from Carbondale captured the 30-lap Modified feature for his second win of the season. It enabled him to open an eight-point lead over Brandon Loucks from Masonville New York, in the division standings, 520-512. Nick Mady of Dingman's Ferry finished fourth in the feature. Darwin Greene from Susquehanna was eighth and Old Forge's Brian and Bobby Puckett were 14th and 16th, respectively. ... In the 30-lap Modified feature at Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, Bobby Trapper Jr. of Scranton finished 12th and Eddie Strada from South Canaan was 22nd. ... In the 25-lap Modified feature at Big Diamond Speedway in Minersville, Rochinski finished 10th and Trapper Jr. placed 13th. ... In the Short Track Super Series Crate 602 Sportsman North Region 25-lap feature at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway, Peet finished seventh, Taylor's Mike Loney was eighth, Brandon Oleski of Scranton was 18th, Allan Kellogg from Lake Ariel was 19th and Hamlin's Ralph Mele was 23rd. ... Hamlin Speedway has all divisions racing Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Highlighting the card is race No. 4 of the Xcel 600 Modified Tour and Winged 600 Sprints.

Advertisement

LOCAL TRACKS July 15-17 results

HAMLIN SPEEDWAY

July 15 results

JUNIOR SLINGSHOTS (20 Laps): Preston Trautschold; Trevor Houghton; Christofer Tittle; Brayden Traver; Logan Mears; Darian Danyluk; Jakoby Thompson; Rilee Ike; Mikey Barucky

ALL-STAR SLINGSHOTS (20 Laps): Griffin Hendershot; Andrew Turpin; Patrick Weiss; Tucker Jones; Brayden Granger; Hunter Handelong; Brad Crandall; Bob Miller; Sophia Spear; Garrett Chillot; Colton Lineman; Mason Lineman; David Luethe; AJ Lord; Marissa Lord; Lydia Novarro. DNS: Steven Luethe

XCEL 600 MODIFIEDS (20 Laps): Brandon Graner; John Martinsky Sr.; Olivia Schmeltzer; Kevin McGinty; Tim Bauer

Advertisement

ROOKIE 600 SPRINTS (20 Laps): Ryan Rochelle; Dylan Hahn; Seth Freed; Richard Ptaszynski; Brad Gumble; Stephen Kyzer; Vincent Gueci; DNS: Abel Engler

WINGLESS 600 SPRINTS (20 Laps): Pat Bealer; Michael Nolf; Zac Frantz; Jordan Tittle; Ryan Rochelle; Morgan Rochelle; Teddy Reed; Tony Parlanti; Dylan Hahn; Evan Nolf; Jared Lilly; Joseph J Smith; Justin Burr; Kate Mattern; Ryan Green; Jacob Green; DNS: Vincent Gueci

STAGE ONE MODIFIEDS (20 Laps): Colin Cox; Owen Cassel; Joel Price; Johnny Fugelo; Gavyn Krupp; Peyton Cassel; Troy Maurizzio; Lawson Szerencits; Samantha Maguire; Jake Moyer; Anthony Wood; Paul Ennes; Stephen Ennes; Chad Riddle; Noah Zielinski

FIVE MILE POINT SPEEDWAY

Advertisement

Kirkwood, N.Y.

July 17 results

600cc MODIFIED (20 Laps): Brenton Payne, Ryan Jordan, Justin Ladue, Tyler Talada, P.J. Goodwin, Sam Hubbard, Larry Furman, Ajay Tuttle, Logan Ladue, Charlie Towner, Kyle Piercy, Gabe Higley, Chelsie Beebe, James Randall, Jimmy Zacharias. DNS — Ben Shaw.

FACTORY STOCK SHIRLEY SHOOTOUT (Ppd. by rain after 11 laps): Jason Beebe, Buck Mills Jr., Adam Gilbert, Mahlon Shoemaker, Jason Rhodes, Rich Sharpsteen, Rich Green, Justin Slezak, Josh Towner, Dominick Albanese, Hank Morin, Chris Woodard, Tommy Groover, Cayden McPherson, Jerry Lobdell Jr., Billy Shoemaker, Curtis Stickle, Dan Stevens, Jim Sykes, Abe Romanik.

Advertisement

HAMLIN SPEEDWAY

July 15 results

JUNIOR SLINGSHOTS (20 Laps): Preston Trautschold; Trevor Houghton; Christofer Tittle; Brayden Traver; Logan Mears; Darian Danyluk; Jakoby Thompson; Rilee Ike; Mikey Barucky

ALL-STAR SLINGSHOTS (20 Laps): Griffin Hendershot; Andrew Turpin; Patrick Weiss; Tucker Jones; Brayden Granger; Hunter Handelong; Brad Crandall; Bob Miller; Sophia Spear; Garrett Chillot; Colton Lineman; Mason Lineman; David Luethe; AJ Lord; Marissa Lord; Lydia Novarro. DNS: Steven Luethe

XCEL 600 MODIFIEDS (20 Laps): Brandon Graner; John Martinsky Sr.; Olivia Schmeltzer; Kevin McGinty; Tim Bauer

ROOKIE 600 SPRINTS (20 Laps): Ryan Rochelle; Dylan Hahn; Seth Freed; Richard Ptaszynski; Brad Gumble; Stephen Kyzer; Vincent Gueci; DNS: Abel Engler

Advertisement

WINGLESS 600 SPRINTS (20 Laps): Pat Bealer; Michael Nolf; Zac Frantz; Jordan Tittle; Ryan Rochelle; Morgan Rochelle; Teddy Reed; Tony Parlanti; Dylan Hahn; Evan Nolf; Jared Lilly; Joseph J Smith; Justin Burr; Kate Mattern; Ryan Green; Jacob Green; DNS: Vincent Gueci

STAGE ONE MODIFIEDS (20 Laps): Colin Cox; Owen Cassel; Joel Price; Johnny Fugelo; Gavyn Krupp; Peyton Cassel; Troy Maurizzio; Lawson Szerencits; Samantha Maguire; Jake Moyer; Anthony Wood; Paul Ennes; Stephen Ennes; Chad Riddle; Noah Zielinski

FIVE MILE POINT SPEEDWAY

Kirkwood, N.Y.

July 17 results

600cc MODIFIED (20 Laps): Brenton Payne, Ryan Jordan, Justin Ladue, Tyler Talada, P.J. Goodwin, Sam Hubbard, Larry Furman, Ajay Tuttle, Logan Ladue, Charlie Towner, Kyle Piercy, Gabe Higley, Chelsie Beebe, James Randall, Jimmy Zacharias. DNS — Ben Shaw.

Advertisement

FACTORY STOCK SHIRLEY SHOOTOUT (Ppd. by rain after 11 laps): Jason Beebe, Buck Mills Jr., Adam Gilbert, Mahlon Shoemaker, Jason Rhodes, Rich Sharpsteen, Rich Green, Justin Slezak, Josh Towner, Dominick Albanese, Hank Morin, Chris Woodard, Tommy Groover, Cayden McPherson, Jerry Lobdell Jr., Billy Shoemaker, Curtis Stickle, Dan Stevens, Jim Sykes, Abe Romanik.

SCOTT WALSH covers motor sports for The Times-Tribune. Contact him at swalsh@timesshamrock.com; 570 348-9100 ext. 5109; and follow him @swalshTT on Twitter.