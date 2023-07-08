LOCAL TRACKS: Pocono Raceway holding annual blood drive

Jul. 7—Pocono Raceway will hold its 18th annual "Race for the Red" Blood Drive on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Long Pond track's media center.

Donors will receive an American Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last, and an Italian Ice compliments of Rita's in Brodheadsville. They also will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of two prizes for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono on July 23. The grand prize is four 300-level grandstand tickets, four pit passes and four scanner rentals. Second prize is four 200-level grandstand

tickets.

Also, from noon to 7 p.m., the "Ride for the Red" will take place. For a donation of their choice to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund, individuals can take a lap around Pocono Raceway in their car. Donors can participate before giving blood, but you don't have to donate blood to participate in the ride.

Scheduling an appointment to donate is suggested. To do so, call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and use the sponsor code Pocono.

Special shows

Several tracks in the region are hosting series in midweek shows.

Big Diamond Speedway in Minersville welcomes the Super DIRTcar Series on Tuesday for the Anthracite Assault 75. The 75-lap Modified feature pays $7,500 to win. Also on the card are 602 Crate Sportsman and Roadrunners. General admission is $33, $30 for seniors and $10 for children ages 6-11. Children 5 and under are free. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., hot laps are at 7:15 p.m. with racing to begin at 7:45 p.m. Rain date is Wednesday.

Then Thursday, Bloomsburg Fair Raceway hosts the Short Track Super Series North Region Crate 602 Sportsman in a 25-lap feature paying $1,500 to win. All-Pro SpeedSTRs, FWD Four-Cylinders and Slingshots are also on the program. Grandstands open at 6 p.m. with racing to begin at 7 p.m. For more information, visit racing.bloomsburgfair.com.

Fast tracks

Penn Can Speedway in Susquehanna holds its annual Fireworks Extravaganza show Friday at 7 p.m. All classes — Modifieds, Sportsman, Limited Sportsman, 600cc Modifieds, Factory Stocks and Four-Cylinders — are scheduled to compete. ... Hamlin Speedway is in action Saturday at 6 p.m. with all divisions racing, highlighted by the 600 Winged and Wingless Special. ... At Big Diamond Speedway in Minersville, Nick Rochinski of Dickson City finished fourth in the 40-lap Georgie Stevenson Memorial Modified feature and Bobby Trapper Jr. from Scranton was 14th. Taylor's Mike Loney placed 24th in the 20-lap Crate 602 Sportsman feature. ... In the 30-lap Modified feature at Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, Trapper Jr. finished 10th, Eddie Strada of South Canaan was 13th and Scranton's Bobby Trapper Sr. was 20th. ... At Afton Motorsports Park in New York, Brett Tonkin of Carbondale placed fourth in the 30-lap Modified feature. Brandon Loucks from Masonville, New York, won the feature and is tied with Tonkin for the lead in the division standings with 460 points. Darwin Greene of Susquehanna finished eighth in the feature, Brian Puckett of Old Forge was 10th, Nick Mady from Dingman's Ferry was 13th and Old Forge's Brian Puckett 14th. ... Jordan Thomas of Harding wound up 10th in the final Empire Sprint Series/CNY Speedweek standings with 202 points. ... With three wins and three second-place finishes, Anthony Macri of Dillsburg won the 33rd annual Pennsylvania Sprint Speedweek title by 163 points over 2022 champion Brent Marks from Myerstown. Only six of the 10 scheduled races were held. The four rainouts are the most in the history of the event. ... The Short Track Super Series Modified South Region is at Bridgeport Motorsports Park in New Jersey on Sunday at 6:15 p.m. for the "Doug Hoffman Memorial 60 Over Special." The 60-lap feature pays $6,060 to win. The STSS Crate 602 Sportsman will also be in action in a 25-lap feature along with a 15-lap Four-Cylinder feature.

LOCAL TRACKS June 30-July 1 results

PENN CAN SPEEDWAY

June 30 results

MODIFIEDS — Kevin Hartnett, Brad Szulewski, Rusty Smith, Alex Stanton, Nick Petrilak, Alex Tonkin, Alan Komar, Hunter Metzger, Dan Burman, Travis Brockner, Casey Plummer, Darwin Greene Sr., Brian Malcolm, Brad Schaffer, John Michael Phillips, Frank Yankowski, George Kostelansky, Doug Polhamus, Brett Tonkin, Brandon Fritsch, Brian Franko, Matt Soblechi

602 CRATE SPORTSMAN — Ray Leonard, Marty Goodwin, Mike Schane, Tommy Groover, Mike Nagel Jr., Gordon Smith, Kolyn Schane, Brad Weaver, Eddie Kudrako, Mike Wilcha, Brett Wooster, Joe Novak, Dave Dickey, Allen Kellogg, Alex Konopka, Amanda Scholtisek, Tres Palmer, Adam Mudge, Dave Rosa, Ned Fitch

600cc MODIFIEDS — Brenton Miller, Chuck Lohmeyer, Sam Hubbard, Ali Scutt, Nate Oropallo, Ryan David Kadaronk, Tori Straway, Darwin Greene Jr., Madyson Beach, Sam Usborne, Larry Furman, John Dinniny, Jeff Baldwin, Jeffrey Martin. DNS: Roger Lewis

FACTORY STOCK — Adam Gilbert, Charlie Gilbert, Justin Slezak, Kevin Macdonald, Eric Beach, Mahlon Shoemaker, Darren Davies, Brad Chilson, Jordan Towner, Ryan Brockner, Jason Rhodes, Rich Sharpsteen, Kevin Welch, Josh Towner, Brett Spoor

FOUR-CYLINDERS — Collin Mills, Adam DelGrosso, Brian Salmini, Bryant Beach, Mike Jenks, Dakota Fuller, Thomas Tomcyk, Kevin Whitman, Rob Sterling, Josh Wilder, Andy Bolles, Scott Beach, David Benson, Rich Wagner, Jeff Sterling

LIMITED SPORTSMAN — Charlie Towner, Devon Green, Joe Buchanan, Derrick Schaffer, Paul Conklin, Dave Heater, Avery Decker

HAMLIN SPEEDWAY

July 1 results

JUNIOR SLINGSHOTS (20 Laps): Brayden Traver; Christofer Tittle; Trevor Houghton; Logan Mears; Jakoby Thompson; Darian Danyluk; Preston Trautschold; Addisyn Roger; Rilee Ike

ALL-STAR SLINGSHOTS FIRECRACKER 100 (100 Laps): Dale Kober; Brett Bieber; Danny Buccafusca; Dylan Hahn; Scott Neary; Shelby McLaughlin; Taylor Mills; Brian Smith; Lucas Pittenger; Brad Crandall; Griffin Hendershot; Ryan Rochelle; Devin Pierce; Sophia Spear; Jonathan Laureigh; Justin House; Lydia Novarro; Andrew Turpin; Brett Putnam; Christofer Tittle; Tucker Jones; Cole Armstrong; Garrett Chillot; David Luethe; Davis Ralph; Chris Laureigh

XCEL 600 MODIFIEDS (20 Laps): John Martinsky Sr.; Thomas Nettleship; Jordan Tittle; Kevin McGinty; Olivia Schmeltzer; Andrew Hendricks

ROOKIE 600 SPRINTS (20 Laps): Ryan Rochelle; Jace Marshall; Brad Gumble; Abel Engler; Vincent Gueci; Baker Richie Jr.

WINGLESS 600 SPRINTS (20 Laps): Jordan Tittle; Joseph J Smith; Morgan Rochelle; Connor Mirabelli; Nate Freed; Kevin Nolf; Jace Marshall; Teddy Reed; Adam Sadlon; Evan Nolf; Shelby McLaughlin; Kaitlyn Swist; Zac Frantz; Dennis Stawinsky Jr.; Michael Nolf; Vincent Gueci; Baker Richie Jr.

STAGE ONE MODIFIEDS (20 Laps): Colin Cox; Gavyn Krupp; Owen Cassel; Stephen Ennes; Chad Riddle; Ryan Raidline; Peyton Knecht; Samantha Maguire; Troy Maurizzio; Jake Moyer; Matthew Ennes; Leroy Sorenson; Joel Price; Paul Ennes; Anthony Wood

