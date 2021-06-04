LOCAL TRACKS: McGurrin gets GRIT Series win

Scott Walsh, The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa.
·5 min read
Jun. 4—Greenfield Twp.'s Leo McGurrin won the GRIT Series Crate Modified 30-lap race that was part of the "Clash at the Can" program at Penn Can Speedway in Susquehanna.

McGurrin took the lead early in the feature and held it the rest of the way, withstanding a few late-race restarts, the final one coming with eight laps to go.

"A couple of those restarts we got a pretty good jump," McGurrin said in a Victory Lane interview on FloRacing.com. "The last one (Brad) Weaver got me a little bit but we came back.

"We struggled at the beginning of the year with the setup. We did a little bit of shock work and got it figured out tonight."

Also on the "Clash at the Can" program was the Short Track Super Series 50-lap Modified feature. Matt Sheppard from Savannah, N.Y., was the winner. NASCAR Trucks Series regular Stewart Friesen from Sprakers, N.Y., was second. The top-finishing local driver was Greenfield Twp.'s Nick Petrilak in 10th.

Up next for the Short Track Super Series is the "Anthracite Assault" at Big Diamond Speedway in Minersville on Tuesday. The 50-lap Modified feature is a North Region-South Region combo event and pays $5,000 to win. Also on the card are the 602 Crate Sportsman. Gates open at 5 p.m., hot laps are 7 p.m. and racing begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for kids ages 11-12 with children 10 and under free accompanied by an adult.

Point points

After two weeks of the regular season at Five Mile Point Speedway in Kirkwood, N.Y., Nick Rochinski of Dickson City and Brett Tonkin from Carbondale are tied for the lead in the Modified standings with

112 points.

Lake Ariel's Brian Malcolm, the two-time defending track champion, is sixth with 78 points.

Idle last week, Five Mile Point returns to action Saturday at 6 p.m. with a full program.

Fast tracks

Almost all area tracks — and tracks where local drivers compete — were rained out last weekend. ... Penn Can Speedway has a complete show minus Factory Stocks tonight at 7. ... Hamlin Speedway has all divisions racing Saturday at 6 p.m. ... Jordan Thomas of Harding headed to Ohio for three Patriot Sprint Tour races. The first two were rained out, but he finished ninth in the Ron Kahle Jr. Memorial 40-lap A-Main at Waynesfield Raceway Park. Thomas is second in the standings with 425 points, 11 behind leader Davie Franek from New Jersey. ... At Action Track USA in Kutztown, Alex Yankowski of Covington Twp. won the second of the Ronnie Tobias Memorial Twin 20 features for SpeedSTRs. Also, Clarks Summit's Colin White won the Wingless 600 Sprints feature.

SCOTT WALSH covers motor sports for The Times-Tribune. Contact him at swalsh@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9100 ext. 5109; and follow him @swalshTT on Twitter.

Local Tracks June 1 results

PENN CAN SPEEDWAY

"Clash at the Can" results

June 1

SHORT TRACK SUPER SERIES MODIFIEDS — Matt Sheppard, Stewart Friesen, Byron Worthing, Andy Bachetti, Mike Gular, Mike Mahaney, Anthony Perrego, David Schilling, Brett Haas, Nick Petrilak, Billy VanPelt, Alan Johnson, Duane Howard, Marshall Hurd, Billy Decker, Bobby Hackel, Brett Tonkin, Eric Leet, Casey Plummer, Skylar Sheriff, Brian Malcolm, Tyler Siri, Darwin Green SR, JR Hulburt, Corey Costa, Tyler Dipple, Alan Rudalavage

Did Not Qualify: Alan Barker, Frank Cozze, Richard Smith, Kailee Dimorier, Nick Pecko, Cole Youse, Max McLaughlin, Stanley Wilkins, Danny Creeden, Bud Phillips, Brad Shaffer, Jim LaRock, Kevin Hartnett, Matt Cole, Nick Branning, Ken Titus.

GRIT SERIES 602 SPORTSMAN — Leo McGurrin, Brad Weaver, Tommy Collins, Steve Davis, AJ Petrobowski, Ray Leonard, Randy Brokaw, Mike Nagle JR, Brian Malcolm, Dale Welty, Ned Fitch, Kaiden Dgien, Mike Glover, Randy Fox, DNF Tim Guild, AJ Konopka, Josh Mudge, Eddie Kudrako, Joe Buchanan, Matt Brewer,

NYPENN IMCA MODIFIEDS — AJ Ward, Shawn Bruce, Brad Sites, Chance Allen, Randall Paxton, Eddie Sites, Aron Benjamin, Matt Benjamin, Tyler Stoddard, David Scooten JR, Joe Novak, Rick Watt, Rodney Morgan, Mike Stoddard, Lance Conley, Keith Jack Lampher, Oliver Gage, Keith Lamphere, Brody Browser, Brad Smith, Jeff Austin

JUNIOR SLINGSHOTS — Trevor Houghton, Josh Landers, Evan O'Hara, Anthony Mancini

