LOCAL TRACKS: Mady scores first career Modified victory

Sep. 1—Congratulations to Brian Mady of Hawley, who picked up his first career Modified win in the 30-lap feature at Afton Motorsports Park in New York.

"What an unbelievable night and a dream come true," Mady posted on his Facebook page. "Ever since I was 6 and my aunt took me to Moc-A-Tek for the first time I said one day I'm going to drive a Modified and win and (Saturday) night I accomplished it."

Mady took the lead early in the feature, then lost it on lap 8 to Seth Zacharias. In the latter stages of the race, however, Zacharias encountered lapped traffic. Mady was able to reclaim the lead and drive off to the checkered flag.

"I have to thank my family first because without them I wouldn't be where I'm at now," Mady said. "All my amazing sponsors who support us in this crazy life of racing. And my brother (Nick) who always has my back."

He dedicated the victory to his late grandfather, Joseph O. "Marlo" St. Onge, who died June 23 at the age of 86.

"Nick and myself have worked so hard over our racing careers to be the best we can with the small budget we have and it started with him," Mady said. "My grandpa has taught us that hard work and dedication can get a long way in this world. I am very grateful for all we have learned from such an amazing human being."

Brett Tonkin and Alex Tonkin, both from Carbondale, finished ninth and 10th, respectively, in the feature. Darwin Greene of Susquehanna was 12th, Nick Mady of Dingman's Ferry was 13th and Old Forge's Bobby Puckett Jr. and Brian Puckett were 15th and 19th, respectively.

Afton is scheduled to hold its Championship Night on Saturday. Brett Tonkin is third in the Modified standings with 693 points. That is 15 points behind leader Brandon Loucks and nine behind second-place Shaun Walker. Greene is eighth with 498 points. Brian Puckett is 11th with 417 points, Nick Mady 12th with 412 points, Bobby Puckett 16th with 365 points and Brian Mady 19th with 312 points.

Adjust you calendars

Another rainout last week forced Penn Can Speedway in Susquehanna to push back its schedule.

Hall of Fame Night is now Friday at 7 p.m. It also is Lackawanna County Night with residents receiving $5 grandstand admission with proof of residency.

Championship Night is now Sept. 8

"King of the Can" weekend remains Sept. 15-16.

Fast tracks

Johnny Smith of Scranton swept the Sprint Car and 600 Winged Micro Sprint features at Clinton County Speedway in Mill Hill. Brother Mikey Smith finished second in the Micro Sprint feature. ... In the 30-lap Modified feature at Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, South Canaan's Eddie Strada placed 12th, Bobby Trapper Jr. of Scranton was 19th and Alex Yankowski from Covington Twp. 24th. ... On Championship Night at Thunder Mountain Speedway in Center Lisle, New York, Brian Malcolm of Lake Ariel finished 11th in the 35-lap Modified feature and Casey Plummer from Factoryville was 17th. Malcolm wound up ninth in the final Modified standings with 606 points. ... Hamlin Speedway is in action Saturday at 6 p.m. Highlighting the program is the Junior Slingshot Special-Rising Star final paying $500 to win. ... Big Diamond Speedway in Minersville holds its Championship Night on Friday. Then Sunday at 7 p.m. it's the season-ending Coalcracker 72 for Modifieds. ... In the Short Track Super Series South Region Modified "Blast at the Beach" at Georgetown Speedway in Delaware, Alex Yankowski finished 20th. Stewart Friesen won the race. ... Harding's Jordan Thomas will be racing with the Empire Super Sprints Brewerton Speedway on Friday and at Fulton Speedway on Saturday.

Local Tracks results Aug. 26

HAMLIN SPEEDWAY

Aug. 26 results

JUNIOR SLINGSHOTS (20 Laps): Brayden Traver; Trevor Houghton; Preston Trautschold; Christofer Tittle; Darian Danyluk; Gavin Marrero; Jakoby Thompson; Brianna Reynolds; Gage Marrero

ALL-STAR SLINGSHOTS (20 Laps): Mike McClaughlin; Garrett Chillot; Andrew Turpin; Griffin Hendershot; Lydia Novarro; Hunter Handelong; Dale Kober; David Luethe; Sophia Spear; Bob Miller; Brad Crandall; Tucker Jones; Brayden Granger; Tighe Smolenyak; Steven Luethe; Austin Kroboth; Matthew Smolenyak; Cole Armstrong

XCEL 600 MODIFIEDS (20 Laps): John Martinsky Sr.; Doug Newbigging; Olivia Schmeltzer; Dillon Beadle; Tim Bauer; Brandon Graner

ROOKIE 600 SPRINTS (20 Laps): Abel Engler; Ryan Rochelle; Peyton Knecht; Brad Gumble; Skip Keegan; Cole Armstrong

WINGLESS 600 SPRINTS (20 Laps): Ryan Schultz; Tony Parlanti; Dylan Hahn; Chris Kurtz; Jordan Tittle; Tyler Henry; Vincent Gueci; Evan Nolf; Kevin Nolf; Kate Mattern

STAGE ONE MODIFIEDS (20 Laps): Gavyn Krupp; Colin Cox; Johnny Fugelo; David Luethe; Matthew Ennes; Samantha Maguire; Owen Cassel; Peyton Knecht; Troy Maurizzio; Anthony Wood; Peyton Cassel; Stephen Ennes; Paul Ennes; Kyle Rode; Joel Price

SCOTT WALSH covers motor sports for The Times-Tribune. Contact him at swalsh@timesshamrock.com; 570 348-9100 ext. 5109; and follow him @swalshTT on Twitter.

HAMLIN SPEEDWAY Aug. 26 results

JUNIOR SLINGSHOTS (20 Laps): Brayden Traver; Trevor Houghton; Preston Trautschold; Christofer Tittle; Darian Danyluk; Gavin Marrero; Jakoby Thompson; Brianna Reynolds; Gage Marrero

ALL-STAR SLINGSHOTS (20 Laps): Mike McClaughlin; Garrett Chillot; Andrew Turpin; Griffin Hendershot; Lydia Novarro; Hunter Handelong; Dale Kober; David Luethe; Sophia Spear; Bob Miller; Brad Crandall; Tucker Jones; Brayden Granger; Tighe Smolenyak; Steven Luethe; Austin Kroboth; Matthew Smolenyak; Cole Armstrong

XCEL 600 MODIFIEDS (20 Laps): John Martinsky Sr.; Doug Newbigging; Olivia Schmeltzer; Dillon Beadle; Tim Bauer; Brandon Graner

ROOKIE 600 SPRINTS (20 Laps): Abel Engler; Ryan Rochelle; Peyton Knecht; Brad Gumble; Skip Keegan; Cole Armstrong

WINGLESS 600 SPRINTS (20 Laps): Ryan Schultz; Tony Parlanti; Dylan Hahn; Chris Kurtz; Jordan Tittle; Tyler Henry; Vincent Gueci; Evan Nolf; Kevin Nolf; Kate Mattern

STAGE ONE MODIFIEDS (20 Laps): Gavyn Krupp; Colin Cox; Johnny Fugelo; David Luethe; Matthew Ennes; Samantha Maguire; Owen Cassel; Peyton Knecht; Troy Maurizzio; Anthony Wood; Peyton Cassel; Stephen Ennes; Paul Ennes; Kyle Rode; Joel Price

SCOTT WALSH covers motor sports for The Times-Tribune. Contact him at swalsh@timesshamrock.com; 570 348-9100 ext. 5109; and follow him @swalshTT on Twitter.