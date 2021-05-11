Local track and field athletes set for conference meets this week

May 11—Track and field will be in the spotlight this week with league championship meets scheduled around Ohio ahead of district competition the following weekend.

In the City League, Start will play host to a one-day meet that begins Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

With all spring sports canceled by the coronavirus pandemic last year, the defending team champions from 2019 are the Bowsher boys, who topped runner-up Rogers, 161-125 that year, and the Start girls, who posted 192 points to 138 for second-place Bowsher in 2019.

In the Three Rivers Athletic Conference, Findlay will most a two-day meet at Cooper Tire Stadium on Wednesday and Friday, with competition each day starting at 4:30 p.m.

The Whitmer boys are seeking their fourth straight TRAC team title, having taken a close 143-136 win over runner-up St. Francis de Sales at the last conference meet back in 2019. Host Findlay and St. John's John's each look to have an edge on the defending-champion Panthers this year.

On the girls side, Fremont Ross is the defending champion, having edged Findlay 119-118 in 2019. Lima senior had won the 2018 TRAC girls team title.

The two-day Northern Lakes League meet is set for Wednesday and Friday at Napoleon, where competition is scheduled to start each day at 5 p.m.

Back in 2019, the Perrysburg boys took a 121 1/2-105 1/2 win over runner-up Northview to win their third consecutive NLL team title, and the Anthony Wayne girls topped second-place Perrysburg 176 to 145 1/2 to win their fourth straight league championship.

Of all area leagues, none have seen more dominance by one school than Eastwood's championship hold in the Northern Buckeye Conference, and before that in the former Suburban Lakes League.

The Eagles' boys and girls have each won 19 consecutive team championships, including all eight in the NBC (2012 to 2019), and the final 11 in the SLL (2001 to 2011).

Both Eagles teams will try to make it 20 in a row in the NBC's one-day meet on their home track on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

In 2019, Eastwood's boys topped runner-up Rossford, 168-118, and the Eagles girls bested second-place Genoa, 137-120.

The Northwest Ohio Athletic League will kick off the area's league competition in its two-day meet. The field event competition is Tuesday at Evergreen, and the running finals are set for 7 p.m. Friday at the same location.

At the last NWOAL meet in 2019, Bryan's boys edged runner-up Liberty Center, 125-118, and the Liberty Center girls repeated their team league title by topping runner-up Archbold, 139 to 96.33.

The one-day Toledo Area Athletic Conference meet will be held at Northwood on Friday beginning at 4:30 p.m.

In 2019, the Ottawa Hills boys won by a 146-122 score over runner-up Northwood, and the victorious Northwood girls took a comfortable 186-109 win over runner-up Ottawa Hills.