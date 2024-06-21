Local TIDE swimmers raise money to support peers competing in U.S. Olympic Trials

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Local TIDE swimmers raised nearly $12,000 to cheer on their peers for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Indianapolis.

The swimming trials began June 15 and go until June 23. Ten swimmers with Hampton Roads ties qualified to compete, eight of which came from TIDE Swimming out of Virginia Beach.

The photo below features the team’s coach in a dark shirt with most of the team members who competed.

(Pictured left to right) Sophia Knapp, Samantha Tadder, Kayla Wilson, TIDE Head Coach Richard Hunter, Maddy Hartley, Nikki Venema, Callie Dickinson, Bobby DiNunzio

Younger swimmers raised money in order to watch the trials as well as train at a nearby facility with other elite swimmers. TIDE Swimming held a car wash in order to have a group of 12-14-year-olds travel to Indianapolis.

Below are photos of the group at the trials to support their teammates.

After raising between $11,000 to $12,000, they were able to travel to the trials to show support and train at a pool near Lucas Oil Stadium.

TIDE Swimming is an organization that offers a swim school for all ages, with year round competitive swim instruction for ages 5-18. They also offer a Masters program for adults. The organization is a USA Swimming Silver Medal Team of more than 650 athletes, and offers programming at six YMCA of South Hampton Roads locations including sites at Hilltop, Mt. Trashmore, Princess Anne, Greenbrier, Great Bridge/Hickory and Portsmouth.

