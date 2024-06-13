Local teen to represent US in World Karate Championships

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 15-year-old Williamsville East High School student will represent the United States at the World Karate Championships this Fall.

With plenty of accolades on display, Aashi Parashar joined us on Wake Up! Thursday morning to share her story.

After beginning martial arts at age 3, the tae-kwon-do practitioner developed a passion for sparring, consistently winning tournaments.

In the video above, Parashar shared about the road that got her to the World Karate Championship. Watch it to learn more.

