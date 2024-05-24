Local teams’ success makes it a tough time to be a Cowboys fan

What a tough time it is to be a fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Unless, of course, you’re a fan of the other three major sports teams in the area.

It’s been an offseason where the club has basically remained dormant and failed to sign any of their prominent free agents. Dallas followed that up with a draft graded as the worst in the division. And now comes the success of the local major sports teams that surround them.

Both the Dallas Stars and Dallas Mavericks have advanced to the conference finals in their respective leagues, the NHL and the NBA, which comes on the heels of the Texas Rangers winning major league baseball’s World Series.

That leaves Jerry Jones’ team on the outside looking in when it comes to DFW success. The Cowboys are the only team in the four major sports who hasn’t made the final four recently, or in the last 28 years.

Worse, it’s a fact did not go unnoticed. It didn’t take long for the Cowboys to be mocked for their futility after the triumphs of the Stars and Mavs over the weekend.

The local FOX sports network noted the years…

Dallas sports teams and the year of their last trip to the league or conference finals. pic.twitter.com/irUuOz4MKt — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) May 19, 2024

While the FOX Sports NFL account noted the days.

It's a great time to be a sports fan in the DFW area, save for one thing… 😕 pic.twitter.com/uXXfNSZCAI — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 19, 2024

Fans also began to chime in, at first mocking the team…

And then the GM and owner was caught in the crossfire.

For their part, Cowboys players aren’t showing any signs of jealousy as star defensive players Micah Parson and Trevon Diggs sat courtside for the Mavericks’ series-clinching win. And the social media team for the team is all for the success of their counterparts as the #OneForDallas hashtag has been embraced.

For the Dallas area fans who like all the professional teams, it’s a great time to be a fan. However, for those who only support the Cowboys or for out of state fans, seeing the achievements of the other franchises stings. The futility of the Cowboys has hit a new low, regardless of the success from the Mavericks, Rangers, or Stars, but the accomplishments from these three local teams exposes just how bad it’s gotten for America’s Team on the field.

Cowboys backers have long been chided for being bandwagon fans, but that’s a claim that no one would admit to these days. It’s great to see the playoff success of the surrounding teams, something Dallas’ football team hasn’t experienced in a long time. But being reminded of that futility so close to home makes it a tough time to be a Cowboys fan if you don’t root for the Mavericks or Stars.

