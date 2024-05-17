Local teams sending large contingent to state track meet

May 16—MORGANTOWN — The 2024 WVSSAC state track and field meet is set to begin this afternoon at Laidely Field in Charleston and the Monongalia and Preston County presence will be heavily felt.

Over 100 student-athletes from Morgantown, University, Preston, Trinity Christian and Clay-Battelle high schools will compete in the two-day state meet in both track and field events in hopes of securing a medal individually while also securing points for their respective team totals.

Events begin on Friday at 2 p.m. and at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Class AAA After capturing both the boys' and girls' Region 1 titles last week, the Morgantown Mohigans will send an impressive 46 athletes to compete in Charleston this weekend, setting themselves up for a chance at sweeping the state team titles.

"The only way to win the state title is to qualify in great numbers, " MHS coach Steve Blinco said.

The MHS girls will look to capture the team title after being co-champions with Jefferson in 2023.

Competitors for MHS will be Josie Johnson (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, shuttle hurdles, 4 ×100), Sasha Hunter (100, 4 ×100, 4 ×400), Sofia Wassick (200, 4 ×200, 4 ×100), Madeline Gump (1600, 3200), Alison Hawkins (1600, 3200), Jennifer O'Palko (800, 1600, 4 ×400), Maraid Johnson (3200, 4 ×400), Grace Phares (shot put), Charlee Dunlap (long jump, 4 ×200, shuttle hurdles), Emma Smith (high jump), Belle DeVall (pole vault), Harlyn Nelson (pole vault, shuttle hurdles), Grace DeVall (4 ×100, 4 ×200, 4 ×400), Caroline Kendzerski (4 ×200) and Brynn Lewis (shuttle hurdles).

Qualifying on the boys' side were Hayden Casdorph (110 hurdles, shuttle hurdles), Seth Wisman (110 hurdles, shuttle hurdles, discus), Cooper Boone (100, 4 ×200), Keonn Arnold (200, 400, 4 ×200), Finlay Lorimer (3200), Andrew Carlton (1600, 4 ×800), Zach Workman (800, 4 ×400, 4 ×800), Joaquin Summers (800, 4 ×400, 4 ×800), Josiah Nenebi (shot put), Luke Plevich (discus), Joel Moreland (high jump, long jump), Corey Mangrum (4 ×400), Isaiah Thompson (long jump), Reed Dolin (shuttle hurdles), Jacob Meyer (shuttle hurdles) and Owen Williams (4 ×200).

The University girls will have 16 athletes across 13 events today and tomorrow, including Helen Honecker (400, 4 ×400, 4 ×800), Haley Kramer (4 ×400, 4 ×800), Abigail Rogers (800, 1600, 3200, 4 ×800), Adelyn Tager (800, 1600, 4 ×400, 4 ×800), Claire von Boetticher (3200), Caroline Ballard (3200), Paige Conrad (100H, 300H, shuttle hurdle, long jump), Addison Kitzmiller (shot put, discus), Madison McCoy (shot put), Ava Cash (pole vault, 4 ×100), Taylor Vanscoy (shuttle hurdle relay, 4 ×100), Elizabeth West (shuttle hurdle relay), Mairin Gillespie (long jump, shuttle hurdle relay, 4 ×100), Juliana Antwi (4 ×100), A'niya Brown (4 ×100), Mailey Jackson (4 ×400).

Eight Hawks from the boys' team will join their female teammates with Drew Zundell (800, 1600, 3200, 4 ×800), Tyler Umbright (800, 1600, 3200, 4 ×800), Ethan Conroy (800, 1600, 4 ×800, 4 ×400), Logan Conroy (alternate 4 ×800, 4 ×400), Jake West (3200, 4 ×800), Seth Drvar (shot put), Josh Jorge (400, 4 ×400) and Luke Karpinski (4 ×400).

Preston County girls' will have seven runners after a strong showing at the regional meet, led by WVU signee Ella White, who will compete in four events. PHS took first in the 4 ×800 relay at regionals last week.

Preston's qualifiers were White (400, 4 ×800, 800, 4 ×400), Hallie Simmons (4 ×800, 1600, 800, 4 ×400), Delilah Myers (4 ×800), Autumn Myers (4 ×800, 4 ×400), Hannah Wolfe (4 ×800, 4 ×400), Taryn Veltri (4 ×400) and Ava Simmons (4 ×800).

The boys will send the 4 ×800 team of Jaxon Saucer, Landon Griffith, Damian Rumer, and Chandler Wilhelm to compete with Alex Schmidle and Zak Farrell making the trip as alternates.

Class A Trinity Christian has 14 athletes competing this weekend with 10 girls and four boys.

TCS qualifiers are Elicia McCurrie (100, 200, 400, long jump), Kate Williams (200, 4 ×400), Cora Friend (400, 4 ×400), Jenna Barnett (800, 1600, 4 ×400), Tori Hovatter (3200, 4 ×800), Kylie Cline (4 ×400), Bri Blake (4 ×800), Caelyn Unger (4 ×800) and Amelia Fisher (shot put).

Trinity's boys are Chase Livengood (400, 4 ×800, high jump, long jump), Miles Steptoe (3200, 4 ×800), Simon Travis (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles) and Robbie Kincaid (4 ×800).

Finally, the Clay-Battelle Cee-Bees also have 14 athletes between the two teams in Charleston.

Going for the girls are Maggie Lemley (300 hurdles, 4 ×200, shuttle hurdles, high jump), Laikyn Dalton (4 ×200), Neveah St. Clair (4 ×200, high jump), Keelee Rose (4 ×200, shuttle hurdles), Chloe Eddy (shuttle hurdles), Emily Cottrell (shuttle hurdles, pole vault), Farrah Ammons (pole vault).

Going for the boys are Zac Hall (100, 200, 4 ×200), Wyatt Sharpless (pole vault, 4 ×200), Landon Savage (4 ×100, 4 ×200), Brock White (4 ×100, 4 ×200), Tyson Price (4 ×100), Caleb Snodgrass (4 ×100).

The action begins from Laidley Field in Charleston today at 2 p.m.