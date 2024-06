Local teams prepare for state tournament tilts

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — For most Hampton Roads high school teams still alive in the postseason, state quarterfinal play begins Tuesday, though for boys and girls lacrosse teams still alive, they’ve got state semifinal games on tap.

BASEBALL:

Class 6:

Western Branch vs. Freedom, 6 p.m. Tuesday

Class 5:

Ocean Lakes vs. Maury, 5 p.m. Tuesday

Menchville vs. First Colonial, 4 p.m. Tuesday (War Memorial)

Class 4:

Gloucester vs. Courtland, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Smithfield vs. Atlee, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Class 3:

Lafayette vs. Culpeper County, 6 p.m. Tuesday

Brentsville District vs. York, 6 p.m. Tuesday

Class 2:

Poquoson vs. Riverheads, 5 p.m. Tuesday

SOFTBALL:

Class 6:

Grassfield vs. Osbourn Park, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday

Class 5:

Kellam vs. Kecoughtan, 5 p.m. Tuesday

Granby vs. Hickory, noon Tuesday

Class 4:

Gloucester vs. Hanover, 4 p.m. Tuesday

Smithfield vs. Atlee, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Class 3:

New Kent vs. Kettle Run, 3 p.m. Tuesday

Tabb vs. Fauquier, 6 p.m. Tuesday

BOYS LACROSSE (STATE SEMIS):

Class 5:

Kellam vs. Patrick Henry, 3 p.m. Tuesday

BOYS SOCCER

Class 6:

Landstown vs. Garfield, 6 p.m. Tuesday

Class 5:

Great Bridge vs. Norview, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

Menchville vs. Cox, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Class 4:

Smithfield vs. Mechanicsville, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Warhill vs. Atlee, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Class 3:

Grafton vs. Culpeper County, 6 p.m. Tuesday

Lafayette vs. Maggie Walker, 6 p.m. Tuesday

Class 2:

Bruton vs. Madison County, 6 p.m. Tuesday

Arcadia vs. Clarke County, 6 p.m. Tuesday

Class 1:

Northampton vs. Altavista, 6 p.m. Tuesday

GIRLS LACROSSE (STATE SEMIS):

Class 6:

Yorktown vs. Battlefield, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Class 5:

Ocean Lakes vs. Freeman, 6 p.m. Tuesday

GIRLS SOCCER:

Class 6:

Western Branch vs. Freedom, 6 p.m. Tuesday

Class 5:

First Colonial vs. Menchville, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Maury vs. Kellam, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Class 4:

Jamestown vs. King George, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Smithfield vs. Hanover, 6 p.m. Tuesday

Class 3:

Lafayette vs. Fauquier, 7 p.m. Tuesday

Tabb vs. Brentsville District, 6 p.m. Tuesday

