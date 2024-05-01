Local teams prepare for baseball quarterfinals, Bayshore eyes 3rd title in 4 years

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several local high school teams remain in the hunt for a state championship as the state baseball playoffs move into the quarterfinals.

Bayshore Christian looks to capture the program’s third state title in four years. The Eagles were bumped up to Class 2A this year due to the competitive balance rule.

Bayshore swept powerhouse program G.W. Long last week — game two ended on a walk off home run by Jack Malone to give the Eagles a 5-4 win.

” It was just one of those magical moments that you dream about as a coach or as a player and as a team to be able to be involved in something like that,” said head coach Jeff Hauge. “He’s a passionate player and our team feeds off of that passion, as well.”

Here is the full schedule for Gulf Coast area teams in quarterfinal play this week:

Class 2A

Bayshore Christian at Pike Liberal Arts Game 1: Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Game 2: Thursday at 7 p.m. Game 3 (if necessary): Friday at 4:30 p.m.



Class 3A

Opp at Thomasville Game 1: Thursday at 5 p.m. Game 2: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Game 3 (if necessary): Friday at 1 p.m.



Thomasville is looking to capture its first state championship since 1989 when the Tigers won back-to-back state titles (1988, 1989).

Class 5A

Tallassee at Mobile Christian Game 1: Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Game 2: Wednesday at 7 p.m. Game 3 (if necessary): Thursday at 1 p.m.



A state title would be No. 6 in nine years for Mobile Christian — the Leopards are undefeated in postseason play.

Class 6A

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa at Baldwin County Game 1: Friday at 5 p.m. Game 2: Friday at 7:30 p.m. Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday at 1 p.m.



Baldwin County is looking for its first-ever state championship.

Wetumpka at Spanish Fort Game 1: Friday at 5 p.m. Game 2: Friday at 7:30 p.m. Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday at 1 p.m.



Spanish Fort is on a revenge tour after finishing runner-up in last year’s state tournament. The Toros beat rival Saraland last week to set up a date with Wetumpka.

Class 7A

Baker at Central-Phenix City Game 1: Friday at 4:30 p.m. Game 2: Friday at 7 p.m. Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday at noon



Baker hopes to capture the program’s 6th title. The Hornets last ‘blue map’ came in 2006.

Fairhope at Auburn Game 1: Friday at 5 p.m. Game 2: Friday at 7:30 p.m. Game (if necessary): Saturday at 1 p.m.



Fairhope won back-to-back state championships in 1983 and 1984. The Pirates will have to get by Auburn this week to keep their title hopes alive. The Tigers have been a powerhouse program over the last two decades.

