Local teams fall in SCHSL baseball & softball state finals

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The South Carolina High School League baseball and softball state finals series began on Monday. Unfortunately all 4 of our local squads fell in Game 1 of their best of 3 game sets.

SCHSL Class 1A baseball:

Southside Christian 8

Latta 6 (Final)

Game 2: Tuesday at Southside Christian

SCHSL Class 3A softball:

Aynor 1

Belton Honea Path 2 (Final)

Game 2: Wednesday at Aynor

SCHSL Class 2A softball:

Gray Collegiate 9

Marion 1 (Final)

Game 2: Wednesday at Gray Collegiate

SCHSL Class 1A softball:

Lewisville 3

Lake View 1 (Final)

Game 2: Wednesday at Lewisville

