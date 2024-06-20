Local teams enter new eras in summer volleyball games

Jun. 19—On Friday, the Wig Wam played host to eight teams from six different surrounding counties, with three local teams participating. All the local teams looked vastly different from last year after graduating some great senior leadership and players.

Pulaski County and Southwestern got the day worth of games kicked off early in the morning. The Lady Maroons graduated one of their best players in recent program history in Maggie Holt, but with holdovers such as Ava King and Olivia Travis up front, they look like they won't miss a beat.

Southwestern also graduated some prolific players, especially Payton Acey up front, but returning regional player of the year candidate Halle Norvell will once again have the Warriors in contention. Elsewhere, power hitter Chloe Mabe is back after taking last year off, and both Jaelyn Dye and Megan Loudermilk, both known for their skills on the basketball court, have a chance to mold themselves into two-sport stars.

The most impressive team of the day, however, may have been the Somerset Christian Lady Cougars. Not only did they graduate key blocker Lydia Fisher, but also one of the best players in the state and Third-Team All American Addison Cunnagin. But, it seems like the Cougars are once again a threat to make it to another regional title game, as they didn't drop a single set over the course of five games. Key returnees such as Olivia Atwood and Reagan Childers could make the Cougars one of the better setting teams in the region. They may be extremely young, but head coach LaDawna Tucker seems to have her program on a fast track to a region title if summer results are to be believed.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com.