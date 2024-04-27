Local teams advance in AHSAA baseball playoffs

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The AHSAA baseball rolled into the second round for teams in Class 1A-6A, while Class 7A teams hit the field for the first time this postseason.

Local results (best of three series):

7A

Game 1: Fairhope 10, Mary G. Montgomery 1

Game 2: Fairhope 8, Mary G. Montgomery 2

(Fairhope wins series 2-0)

Game 1: Baker 3, Daphne 1

Game 2: Baker 7, Daphne 1

(Baker wins series 2-0)



6A

Game 1: Spanish Fort 2, Saraland 1

Game 2: Spanish Fort 3, Saraland 1

(Spanish Fort wins series 2-0)



Game 1: Baldwin County 3, Hueytown 2

Game 2: Baldwin County 16, Hueytown 0

(Baldwin County wins series 2-0)



5A

Game 1: Mobile Christian 13, Shelby County 2

Game 2: Mobile Christian 9, Shelby County 2

(Mobile Christian wins series 2-0)



Game 1: Valley 7, St. Paul’s 4

Game 2: St. Paul’s 2, Valley 1

(Series tied 1-1, Game 3: Saturday 12:00 p.m.)



Game 1: Tallassee 5, Gulf Shores 1

Game 2: Gulf Shores 8, Tallassee 2

(Series tied at 1-1, Game 3: Saturday 1:00 p.m.)



4A

Game 1: American Christian 9, Satsuma 0

Game 2: American Christian 3, Satsuma 0

(American Christian wins series 2-0)



3A

Game 1: Thomasville 13, Houston Academy 5

Game 2: Thomasville 4, Houston Academy 3

(Thomasville wins series 2-0)



Game 1: Prattville Christian 17, Excel 0

Game 2: Prattville Christian 9, Excel 0

(Prattville Christian wins series 2-0)



2A

Game 1: Bayshore Christian 17, G.W. Long 1

Game 2: Bayshore Christian 5, G.W. Long 4

(Bayshore Christian wins series 2-0)



Game 1: Washington County 7, Reeltown 4

Game 2: Reeltown 10, Washington 5

(Series tied 1-1, Game 3: Saturday 1:00 p.m.)



1A

Game 1: Sweet Water 8, Leroy 7

Game 2: Leroy 7, Sweet Water 3

(Series tied 1-1, Game 3: Saturday 1:00 p.m.)

*This story will be updated

