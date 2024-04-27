Local teams advance in AHSAA baseball playoffs
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The AHSAA baseball rolled into the second round for teams in Class 1A-6A, while Class 7A teams hit the field for the first time this postseason.
Local results (best of three series):
7A
Game 1: Fairhope 10, Mary G. Montgomery 1
Game 2: Fairhope 8, Mary G. Montgomery 2
(Fairhope wins series 2-0)
Game 1: Baker 3, Daphne 1
Game 2: Baker 7, Daphne 1
(Baker wins series 2-0)
6A
Game 1: Spanish Fort 2, Saraland 1
Game 2: Spanish Fort 3, Saraland 1
(Spanish Fort wins series 2-0)
Game 1: Baldwin County 3, Hueytown 2
Game 2: Baldwin County 16, Hueytown 0
(Baldwin County wins series 2-0)
5A
Game 1: Mobile Christian 13, Shelby County 2
Game 2: Mobile Christian 9, Shelby County 2
(Mobile Christian wins series 2-0)
Game 1: Valley 7, St. Paul’s 4
Game 2: St. Paul’s 2, Valley 1
(Series tied 1-1, Game 3: Saturday 12:00 p.m.)
Game 1: Tallassee 5, Gulf Shores 1
Game 2: Gulf Shores 8, Tallassee 2
(Series tied at 1-1, Game 3: Saturday 1:00 p.m.)
4A
Game 1: American Christian 9, Satsuma 0
Game 2: American Christian 3, Satsuma 0
(American Christian wins series 2-0)
3A
Game 1: Thomasville 13, Houston Academy 5
Game 2: Thomasville 4, Houston Academy 3
(Thomasville wins series 2-0)
Game 1: Prattville Christian 17, Excel 0
Game 2: Prattville Christian 9, Excel 0
(Prattville Christian wins series 2-0)
2A
Game 1: Bayshore Christian 17, G.W. Long 1
Game 2: Bayshore Christian 5, G.W. Long 4
(Bayshore Christian wins series 2-0)
Game 1: Washington County 7, Reeltown 4
Game 2: Reeltown 10, Washington 5
(Series tied 1-1, Game 3: Saturday 1:00 p.m.)
1A
Game 1: Sweet Water 8, Leroy 7
Game 2: Leroy 7, Sweet Water 3
(Series tied 1-1, Game 3: Saturday 1:00 p.m.)
*This story will be updated
