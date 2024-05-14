Local team roper wins first place at Tops In Texas PRCA Rodeo

May 13—Team roper Jayse Tettenhorst won first place in front of a hometown crowd at the 62nd edition of the Tops In Texas PRCA Rodeo over the weekend.

Tettenhorst and his roping partner, Ty Arnold of Midway, Texas, stopped the clock on 5.3 seconds in capturing top honors.

The duo also came in second place at the Panola County Cattleman's Pro Rodeo in Carthage late last week.

Lufkin's Kash Martin had an 80-point ride on "Colorado Cookie", giving him the top score of the weekend in bareback.

Hemphill-cowboy Heath Thomas recorded a score of 4.5 seconds in Friday's installment of steer wresting, which was the fastest time of the weekend.

Sterling Crowley, who currently ranks No. 18 in the world standings, and Clint Franks tied for first place in saddle bronc riding after each was awarded a score of 79.5 for their efforts.

Crawley rode "Line Wart" and Franks was atop "Turn The Page".

Rodeo fans that were in attendance Friday evening saw Riley Webb complete his mission in tie-down roping in 9.4 seconds, which was the top time of the weekend.

Sierra Scott-Williams of Wills Point won the barrel racing crown by rounding the tins in 17.31 ticks.

Hunter Tate's 82.5 score on opening night in bull riding turned out to be the best mark in the category. Tate rode "High Yeller".

All rough stock named in this story are owned by the Pete Carr Pro Rodeo Company.

The annual Tops In Texas Pro Rodeo is a collaboration between the Jacksonville Rider's Club and the Jacksonville Lions's Club.