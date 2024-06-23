Local talent shines at second annual Shootout at the Lake rodeo

Jun. 23—MITCHELL — One local rider stood out at the Shootout at the Lake rodeo on Friday and Saturday at Horseman's Sports Arena.

Dustin Thompson, of Mitchell, won the bull riding competition on Friday night to take home $7,500. On Saturday, no bull riders reached the required eight seconds to score, though Thompson and Woonsocket's Tanner Christian competed.

In the bronc riding, Thayne Elshere, of Sturgis, won Friday's competition, while Traylin Martin, of Faith, took home the first-place prize on Saturday, and Faith's Cole Elshere was second.

The purse for both bulls and broncs was $15,000 added money, with several of the top rodeo cowboys in the Badlands Circuit competing, including the circuit's second-ranked bull rider and bronc rider, Thayne Elshere, and its top-ranked bronc rider, Cole Elshere. The rodeo also included a junior bull riding competition and mutton busting.