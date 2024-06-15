Local swimmers get chance to compete in Olympic Trials pool

Jun. 14—On Saturday, June 15, the eyes of the swimming world will turn to Indianapolis, as it is the opening day of the United States Olympic Swim Trials.

But last week, in a meet/test event for the upcoming trials, several local swimmers got to compete in the Olympic size pool at Lucas Oil Stadium as part of the Stadium Splash event.

"It was pretty awesome for our kids," Zionsville Swim Club head coach Eric Meyer said. 'The jaws were dropping when they were walking in and saw it. It is a pretty awe-inspiring environment, to see an Olympic pool in a football stadium. It was pretty amazing."

The Stadium Splash event was open to any Indiana club swimmer who had hit a Speedo Sectional cut, but hadn't earned an Olympic Trials qualifying cut.

The Zionsville Swim Club had 17 athletes compete in the showcase event.

Meyer said being able to compete in that environment, even without a packed stands, was a cool experience.

"Anytime you can get a chance to do something special, like swim in the Olympic Trials pool, that can be that spark that helps propel you to the next level," Meyer said. "You never know exactly when or what that's going to be, but it could just be that little thing that can help a kid get over the hump."

The Trials will be the first time a swim event has ever been held in a football stadium.

Organizers expect a world record crowd of more than 20,000 spectators each day of the Trials.

Zionsville Swim Club has held multiple athletes earn Trials cuts in the past, but they all had been in Omaha, Neb.

"The set up (in Indy), seems a little more efficient," Meyer said. "The warm-up and cool down pools were right there, a little more close to the competition pool. It seems like a much more massive environment when you are by the competition pool, which makes sense being in a football arena. I guess in some ways it doesn't seems as big as I thought it would in some days, but it's still massive."

As for the pool itself, Meyer said the temporary structure was really well down and should be good for producing fast times.

On Saturday, several Swim Club members finished with personal best times without any extra prep work leading up to the meet.

"We just showed up to the pool and raced and had several best times," Meyer said. "Part of it is the environment there when you're in that pool and it's decorated the way it is surrounded by all these other fast athletes. I think great times are definitely going to happen."

Zionsville will have three participants in the Trials.

Will Modglin, who just finished his freshman year at Texas, will compete for the Zionsville Swim Club. He will swim in the 100-meter backstroke, 100-meter freestyle, 100-meter butterfly and 200-meter Individual Medley.

Elyse Heiser, swimming for Indiana University, will compete in the 200-meter backstroke, and Coleman Modglin, swimming for Purdue University, will compete in the 200-meter breaststroke.

"I know they are all really excited," Meyer said. "I know Will in particular has really been gearing up for this meet with his coaches down in Texas. With just one event to focus on, I know Coleman and Elyse will be ready to go too. Especially with it being in Indy, getting a chance to swim in their hometown, they will be ready to go."

Zionsville Swim Club will be the Volunteer Club of the Meet on Monday, June 17, so they will have 15 volunteers that will get a close hand look at how the event will take place.

They are also doing a team night on Sunday, June 16, where they sold more than 150 tickets to go watch the event.

"It's going to be a cool experience for our kids and their families," Meyer said.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.