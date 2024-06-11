Local summer baseball teams continue with winning records

Heading into the second full week of June, area summer league baseball teams continue to make their mark and look toward a competitive summer of play on the baseball field.

And, of course, as the summer months progress, the slate of games get longer and more competitive.

The Eau Claire Cavaliers split a doubleheader in Cadott on Sunday afternoon, losing the first one by a 9-7 count, but were triumphant in the night cap, 6-5.

Carson Windeshausen was the leading hitter for the Cavs in the first win and Mason Yarrington suffered the loss on the mound, pitching 2-1/3 innings. In the second game, Xavier Bembnister was the leading hitter for Eau Claire and Andrew Milner got the win, pitching a complete six innings.

The Eau Claire Bears were also on the road Sunday, in Jim Falls to take on the Sturgeons and shellacked the home squad by a 13-0 count in the first game and 11-0 in the second one.

In game one Ryan Flock was lights out on the mound, picking up a complete game shutout win. Flocks line was six innings pitched, with four hits and allowing no runs. Offensively bats were hot tallying 14 hits as a team. Hunter Guenther led the way for the Bears.

Game two was much of the same as the Bears collected 16 hits and pitchers were dominate striking out 11 sturgeons. Guenther would pick up the win on the mound and Memphis Moore and JR Lukes would each throw one inning, both striking out two while allowing nobody to score.

Next up for the Bears is a game against Augusta Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Jan Krueger Memorial Stadium. The Cavs next hit the field against Hudson. First pitch at Carson park is scheduled for 7 p.m.

A busy weekend for the Cavs will see them travel to Fairfax Field to take on the Rivermen, Saturday at 1 p.m., before returning home to Carson Park on Sunday afternoon to meet up with the New Richmond Millers. Game time Sunday is also set for 1 p.m.

More features on the all three Eau Claire Chippewa River Baseball League teams are planned in future editions of the Leader-Telegram. For more on the Rivermen, see today’s story on Page 9.

In the CRBL standings, the Chippewa Falls Lumber Jacks are tied with the Tilden Tigers for first place in the League’s North Division at 5-3, while the Bears currently occupy second place in the South Division at 8-3, with the Cavaliers in fourth at 5-4. Both trail the first-place Osseo Merchants in that division. Osseo is 6-2 in League play.

Express win two of three over the weekendIn Northwoods League action, the Eau Claire Express took two of three games over the weekend, defeating the Willmar Stingers, 10-4, on Friday night and 13-7 Saturday. The Express’ lone loss came at the expense of the Waterloo Bucks Sunday evening by a 10-8 count. The Express currently sit in third place in the Great Plains East division of the Northwoods Baseball League with a 7-6 record, pending the results of Monday night’s game against that same Waterloo team. The Thunder Bay Border Cats sit on top of that division at 10-4 at press time.