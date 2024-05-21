Local student-athletes named to baseball, softball, and soccer North-South All-Star rosters

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — The rosters have been released for the North-South All-Star Week for baseball, softball, and soccer, and we will have multiple North Alabama representatives.

On the North baseball roster: Russellville’s Neyland Baker, Grissom’s Charles Cassingham, Whitesburg Christian’s Luke Holbrook, Bob Jones’ Zackary Johnson, Fort Payne’s Brannon Oliver, Boaz’s Tyler Pierce, Arab’s Drew Puccio and Madison County’s Memphis Scott. Madison County’s Jason Scott will serve as one of the North All-Star coaches.

On the North softball roster: West Limestone’s Lilly Bethune, Athens Bible’s Kaylee Carter, Athens’ Amaya Green, Hartselle’s Brit Godfrey, Arab’s Lily Livingston, Lauderdale County’s Shila Marks, and Hatton’s Anna Potter. Mars Hill’s Millie Lowery will serve as a North All-Star coach.

Hartselle baseball finishes season as Class 6A runners-up

On the North girl’s soccer roster: Madison Academy’s Regan Boyd, Fort Payne’s Avery Chadwick, Huntsville’s Evelyn Hirst, Elkmont’s Ester Marcial, Sparkman’s Amber Smith, and Florence’s Baylee Swink. Florence’s Tiffany Walker will be one of the North All-Star coaches.

On the North boys soccer roster: Tanner’s Randy Cortes, Florence’s Chandler Dixon, Crossville’s Adan Garcia, Fort Payne’s Rene Lorenz-Juan, Russellville’s Emmanuel Martinez, Guntersville’s Adam Shumate, and Mars Hill’s Brycen Thrasher. Tanner’s Matt Smith will serve as one of the North All-Star coaches.

All-Star Week is set for July 15-19 and will also feature all-star games for basketball, volleyball, cross country, and golf.

To view the full rosters, visit the AHSAA website.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.