Local student-athletes honored for their character at banquet
Apr. 15—Student athletes from Stone Memorial and Cumberland County High School were recognized Saturday at the 2024 Crossville Character Banquet.
Apr. 15—Student athletes from Stone Memorial and Cumberland County High School were recognized Saturday at the 2024 Crossville Character Banquet.
Reese is headed to Chicago.
Arman Tsarukyan appeared to punch a fan twice on his way into the Octagon during UFC 300 on Saturday night.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss Jackie Robinson Day and why it can be a complicated day for the league, they recap all the games from the weekend and if the end is in sight for super agent Scott Boras after a rough offseason.
Many fantasy managers become too afraid of making a mistake, of making a wrong decision. Scott Pianowski explains why that fear is a detriment.
Here's a final look at Yahoo Sports' rookie rankings for the 2023-24 season.
When Terez Paylor put together the very first All-Juice Team in 2015, 10 of those 22 players are expected to still be on NFL rosters in 2024. We can only hope this year's team honors Terez's memory with that kind of hit rate.
Charles McDonald and Charles Robinson team up to cover the 2024 All-Juice Team, which was released this morning on Yahoo Sports. C Mac and C Rob spend some time remembering the legacy of the great Terez Paylor (who started the All-Juice team) before going pick-by-pick and explaining how each selection was made. The duo discuss how they made the call on players like Caleb Williams, Marshall Lloyd, Amarius Mims, Chop Robinson, Malik Mustapha and more. Later in the show, Terez' fiancee Ebony Reed joins Charles Robinson to discuss the work Terez poured into this project every year before diving into her new book, Fifteen Cents on the Dollar: How Americans Made the Black-White Wealth Gap, and how sports fans and average Americans alike can connect to the book.
Never in the league’s rich history was there a day like Sunday.
Verne Lundquist ended a 40-year run at the Masters.
Woods has never posted a higher score, but he is committed to playing in all four majors this year.
Scottie Scheffler flew ahead of a packed leaderboard to pick up his second career Masters win on Sunday afternoon.
Top basketball prospects from the U.S. and around the world put on a show at the Nike Hoop Summit on Saturday night.
Conor McGregor is set to enter the Octagon for the first time in three years.
The Lakers would ultimately win the game over the Grizzlies by a score of 123-120.
Max Holloway is a certified BMF. And then some.
The Dodgers already had a full rotation on their injured list.
Scottie Scheffler holds the 54-hole lead at the Masters, but is ready to leave if his wife goes into labor.
Wrexham AFC clinched a promotion for the second consecutive season. With a 6–0 win over Forest Green, the Welsh club is moving up to EFL League One.
Welcome to the regular-season finale, where 13 playoff seeds are still in the air. We break down what's at stake for Sunday's slate of games.
Bryson DeChambeau, Max Homa and Scottie Scheffler hold a three-way tie for the lead at the midway point of the Masters.