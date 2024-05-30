Local student athletes earn scholarships through Charles James education foundation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)– Every PPR viewer knows Charles James…former state championship coach, now the man who puts all the little kiddos “in the game” with his youth football segment.

But in-between all of that, he runs a scholarship foundation…and their annual banquet taking place Wednesday night.

Tom Ham’s Lighthouse in Harbor Island hosting the event where several students earned thousands of dollars worth of scholarships.

We also got to see Paul Rudy and Brandon Stone, the two receiving the community award for all the good the PPR has done the past 25 years.

This event all about uplifting every corner of San Diego County where kids reside.

