Local stops planned for Big Boy during 10-state tour

Aug. 10—Revelers plan to gather Thursday afternoon during a block party to greet Union Pacific's Big Boy locomotive as it chugs into Muskogee.

"We're known for our train stations, and that's how Muskogee started," said Jordynn Jorgenson, executive director of Muskogee Tourism Authority. "We wanted to celebrate the train when it makes a special stop here, so we'll be having a block party from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday."

Big Boy No. 4014 was built during the early 1940s to help haul equipment up mountains during World War II. It is due to arrive 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Broadway railroad crossing, one of several stops planned during a 10-state tour.

A scheduled stop also is planned at Wagoner. It is scheduled to arrive there at 12:45 p.m. Thursday at the Fifth Street railroad crossing in Wagoner.

In Muskogee, Broadway and Okmulgee Avenue will be closed from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday between Cherokee and Main streets, said Tera Shows, media relations manager for the city of Muskogee. She said handicap-accessible parking will be available at the parking lot behind Max's Garage, Broadway and Main Street.

Jorgenson said the block party will feature live entertainment and possible food vendors. Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman is expected to speak.

"This is one of those old-time steam engines — we don't see this anymore," Jorgenson said. "It's a big boy, it really is — it's really impressive. To have something like this and stopping kind of takes you back in time to think how people traveled in Muskogee."

The Castle of Muskogee's trackless train will be available to shuttle people around the area, Jorgenson said.

"It's just kind of an opportunity to ride it around on those streets we have closed," she said.

The Big Boy locomotive was retired in 1961, having traveled more than 1 million miles over 20 years. Union Pacific reacquired the engine from a museum in 2013 and returned it to service in 2019 to celebrate the 150th Anniversary of the Transcontinental Railroad's completion.

Wagoner Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristen Mallett recalled the crowd that came out to see Big Boy during its November 2019 stop.

"It was a very busy day," she said. "We had a great crowd, a great crowd."

Hundreds gathered around the tracks, according to a 2019 Muskogee Phoenix article, while nearby residents watched from their porches. Mallett recommended parking on South Main Street in downtown Wagoner during the stop on Thursday.

"And you can just walk down to Southwest Fifth and Jackson," she said. "There is some parking there by it."

Mallet said the train stop boosts the town's economy.

"We have people coming in from Tulsa, we have people come from all over," Mallett said. "We encourage them to stop in and check out our newly remodeled museum, eat at our restaurants, do a little shopping while they're here."

If you go

WHAT: Expected arrivals of Union Pacific's Big Boy.

WHEN: 12:45 p.m Thursday.

WHERE: Fifth Street crossing, Wagoner.

WHEN: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

WHERE: West Broadway crossing, Muskogee.

STREET CLOSURES: Okmulgee Avenue between Cherokee and Main Streets, Broadway between Cherokee and Main Streets, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

HANDICAPPED PARKING: Parking lot behind Max's Garage, Main Street and Broadway.