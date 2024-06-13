Local Starbucks employee making waves in world of MMA

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Originally from Tajikistan, Bekhzod Uzmanov moved to Albuquerque with a dream of becoming a world renowned fighter. He joined Jackson Wink MMA Academy which has helped launch his career, and got a job at a local Starbucks, where he is also getting recognized.

“People come into Starbucks and say, hey I saw you on TV, are you a fighter?,” said Usmonov.

“When he told me that he was a fighter, I was like there is no way this guy is a fighter, and then I looked him up and this guy could really kill you with his bare hands, but he is the sweetest person you will meet in your whole life,” said Starbucks employee Larry Garcia.

Within four months of working as a barista, Usmonov was promoted to shift leader due to his hard work ethic. His drive is also seen in the cage, as he not only has become a coach at Jackson Wink, but it also landed him an opportunity to be on The Ultimate Fighter season 32.

While he can’t reveal what happens this season, Usmonov said that he impressed the promotion. He usually fights at 125 pounds, but he was able to handle opponents at 145.

“I was fighting guys like that, bigger than me, and they were cutting weight. I have a chance to fight in the UFC in probably August or September, because I showed really good experience.”

In addition to his job at Starbucks and career in MMA, Usmonov also recently got married. It has been a whirlwind two years in New Mexico for him, but he feels like he is living the American dream.

“I came with zero, I had nothing,” he said. “I had no friends, like nobody, and then I came to Jackson Wink and I talked to the coaches and said I am going to be the best fighter, and soon I am going to fight in the UFC. Now ,I am almost over there and I am looking back sometimes saying wow.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.