Local sports wrap-up- updated

Jun. 6—Boyd, Jessie to play in all-star game

TERRE HAUTE — The Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association all-star game is coming up at Cook Stadium on the campus of Rose-Hulman. The game is June 22 with a 7 p.m. kickoff. There will be 36 area high schools that have players participating, including North Daviess Cougars' Carter Jessie and Drew Boyd.

WHS VB scramble

The Washington High School volleyball team will be hosting a golf scramble at Country Oaks on July 13 at 8 a.m. To register a team, call Rachel Knepp, 1-812-486-5331 or to sponsor a hole call Amber Williams 1-812-787-1687.

All Stars down juniors

The boys all star team won 104-96 over the junior all stars and girls lost 83-80 to the juniors on Wednesday night in front of 3500 fans at Memorial Gym in Kokomo. Kokomo star and Indiana Mr Basketball Flory Bidunga finished with 34 points and 22 rebounds Purdue recruit Jack Benter of Brownstown Central finished with 19 points. Both squads are in Lexington on Friday and Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday versus the Kentucky All Stars. The boys team is coached by Kokomo's John Peckinpaugh and assisted by Barr-Reeve Viking head man Josh Thompson.

Barr-Reeve

game timesThe Jasper Baseball Semi-State at Ruxer Field will kick off at 11 a.m., as South Central (Elizabeth) (14-8) plays Indianapolis Lutheran (17-15). At 2 p.m. Barr-Reeve (25-6) plays Shakamak (21-7). Championship at 8 p.m.