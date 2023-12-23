Local sports thoughts: Plainfield basketball, new Red Sox Hall of Famers, and more

Just thought I’d empty out my reporter’s notebook while making sure I have enough battery power on my iPhone before I head over to Christmas Eve Mass. The Pats are playing the Broncos …

**** I loved the energy I saw from Plainfield boys basketball coach Josh Adamec and his Panthers on Thursday during their victory over rival Griswold. Coming off a two-win season and the retirement of longtime coach Bob Arremony, who also missed last season while recuperating from surgery, the Plainfield administration tabbed Adamec to revitalize the program.

“It’s a hard working town and that fits my personality,” said Adamec, who spent 12 seasons as assistant coach at Griswold. “Kids buy into what I ask and it’s a lot of fun. Everyday is a step in the right direction.”

Adamec, and Panthers assistant coach Chris McAteer, certainly look like they're going to get the most out of an athletic bunch this season. There was soccer star Jake Taylor scoring 13 points against the Wolverines, football quarterback Brayden Rizer pouring in a game-high 15 points, and baseball left-hander Keyan Mayernik getting 14 key points.

The Panthers made eight 3-pointers against the Wolverines and that’s not going to happen every night. But with Adamce bringing some energy and new idea, it promises to be an interesting season in Central Village.

“Chris (McAteer) and I are trying to get the community involved, showing up to the games and making it a fun and good environment,” Adamec said. “And hopefully grow the game of basketball in Plainfield.”

Plainfield boys basketball coach Josh Adamec directs his team against Griswold Thursday.

**** Jacob Irons, the “Voice of Plainfield Sports,” is home from South Bend, Indiana, for winter break. The Plainfield alum, who was selected a College Broadcasting All-American a year ago, is a junior at Notre Dame. Irons was part of the Irish’s football radio broadcasting team that traveled to Clemson in the fall. Irons will be the voice of Notre Dame softball this spring and also broadcast some lacrosse games. He is returning to Cape Cod this summer as one of the lead broadcasters for the Cape Cod Baseball League’s Hyannis Harbor Hawks.

We’re wishing Jacob all the best as he pursues his dream of becoming a professional broadcaster.

**** Speaking of broadcasters, legendary UConn duo Joe D’Ambrosio and Wayne Norman reunited last Monday night for GameDay’s broadcast of the New London-Windsor boys basketball game at Mohegan Sun Arena. Of course, the game turned into a classic with Windsor edging the Whalers, 101-97, in overtime.

D’Ambrosio and Norman called over 1,100 UConn football and men’s basketball games together, including four men’s national basketball championships. D’Ambrosio also called four UConn women’s national championship games.

**** In the “hard work pays off” category, NFA senior Gage Hinkley has earned a football scholarship to the University of Rhode Island. A terrific three-sport athlete (he is playing varsity basketball for the first time this winter) and a natural leader, Hinkley was a workhorse for NFA on offense as a quarterback/running back/wide receiver and on defense as a linebacker. Hinkley also handled the team’s punting chores.

Rhode Island is getting a good one.

“The kids seem to rally around when Gage is in the huddle,” NFA coach Erik Larka said during the preseason. “There’s a pep in the step when he’s out there.”

**** Three of my all-time favorite Red Sox players – Dustin Pedroia, Trot Nixon and Jonathan Papelbon – have been selected as 2024 Red Sox Hall of Fame inductees. The ultimate “dirt dogs,” all of whom helped the Red Sox win World Series championships, will be inducted May 29, then honored pregame at Fenway Park before Boston’s game against the Tigers on May 30.

Pedroia, a three-time World Series champion, won the 2007 AL Rookie of the Year and 2008 AL MVP, and should be headed to Cooperstown. Nixon, who ranks fourth in Red Sox history with 869 games played in right field, had a slew of memorable hits and made some big plays during the Red Sox’s 2004 championship season, while Papelbon is a four-time All-Star who holds the franchise record for career saves (219). Who can forget Papelbon’s performance in the 2007 postseason when he saved seven games while posting a 1.00 ERA (3 ER/27.0 IP) in 18 games? Mariano who?

**** TRIVIA QUESTION: Name the Red Sox pitchers who were on the mound for the last out of the Sox’s 2004, 2007, 2013, and 2018 World Series victories.

**** Kristen St. Germain, the Principal at Wheeler High School/Middle School, has done some amazing work with the ECC’s Diversity Council, a group of athletes from all ECC schools. The council recently drafted a letter to ECC fans promoting positive gym behavior during this winter sports season. Here’s an excerpt:

“Please set an example to all in attendance by representing our school the way we want it to be represented, with respect, and class. We ask that you cheer for your players and NOT against your opponents and that you leave disrespect and hateful speech out of our gyms. There is no place for it in the gyms of the ECC and we will not play in a space that isn’t safe for all. As student athletes, we strive to represent our schools with class and dignity. Last year you all stepped up and made our gyms inclusive spaces for everyone and we are asking you to step up again and make this season something to remember.”

**** TRIVIA ANSWER: Keith Foulke (2004), Jonathan Papelbon (2007), Koji Uehara (2013), and Chris Sale (2018).

**** STUCK IN THE 70s: On Dec. 25, 1971, the Boston Bruins rolled past the Philadelphia Flyers, 5-1, before a festive Christmas Day crowd at the Boston Garden. Bobby Orr, Phil Esposito, Ken Hodge, Wayne Cashman, and Derek “Turk” Sanderson each netted goals, while Gerry Cheevers made 22 saves. Bobby Clarke scored a first-period goal for the Flyers.

Bobby Orr and the Big, Bad Bruins improved to 22-6-4.

Jimmy Zanor

