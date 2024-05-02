LOCAL SPORTS ROUNDUP: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

May 1—Here are your local scores from Wednesday, May 1.

BASEBALL

Concord 11, NorthWood 5

An eight-run fourth inning paved the way for Concord's home win over NorthWood Wednesday. Noah Norwood and Emanuel Rosa both recorded two hits with both also sending in a pair. The Minutemen are now 11-5 (5-2 NLC). Panthers fall to 10-6 (4-4 NLC).

Northridge 5, Goshen 3

Northridge used two-out hitting to beat Goshen Wednesday. More details can be found in our full recap.

Warsaw 3, Wawasee 2

Wawasee lost a narrow battle with Warsaw Wednesday. The Tigers scratched across the winning run in the 10th inning. Wawasee outhit Warsaw 10-9. Wawasee falls to 6-7, 2-6.

SOFTBALL

Goshen 6, Northridge 4

Goshen came away with its first conference win Wednesday, beating Northridge on the road. The Raiders committed four errors when Goshen's Ryen Yoder hit a triple and recorded two hits. Goshen moved to 3-12, 1-7 with the win. Northridge moved to 9-8, 5-3.

NorthWood 14, Concord 6

Concord scored six runs in the first Wednesday, but NorthWood scored the remaining 14 runs to close out a home win. Panthers junior Adriana Beachy batted 2-3, driving in three runs, hitting a double and a home run.

Wawasee 14, Warsaw 2

Wawasee limited Warsaw to just three hits Wednesday, cruising to a 14-2 win. Haylee Allen and Makayla Holder both recorded two hits, combining to drive in four. The Warriors are now 9-7, 4-3.

GIRLS TENNIS

Goshen 5, Mishawaka 0

Goshen swept Mishawaka in tennis action Wednesday. Landry Schrock also continued to unbeaten conference mark at No. 1 singles. The RedHawks move to 8-7, 3-3.

Northridge 5, Wawasee 0

Northridge swept Wawasee 5-0 Wednesday on the road. The Raiders now sit 8-5 overall and 4-1 in the NLC.

Warsaw 5, Concord 0

Concord was swept by Warsaw Wednesday afternoon. The Minutemen falls to 5-6, 2-5.

BOYS GOLF

Elkhart 163, Bethany Christian 195, Jimtown 219

Bethany Christian finished middle of the pack Wednesday at Bent Oak. Keagan Miller led the Bruins, shooting a 43 to finish fourth overall.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Mishawaka 72.5, Northridge 59.5

Northridge dropped a contest against Mishawaka Wednesday. In the loss, Jacob Wetzel set a new school record in the 200-meter dash, placing second with a time of 22.28.

Concord 87, NorthWood 45

Concord 109, Goshen 23

NorthWood 83, Goshen 49

Concord picked up a pair of wins, NorthWood split and Goshen lost both matches Wednesday in boys track action. First place finishers included Concord's Jaron Thomas (100m), Simeon lake (200m), Joseph Moon (400m), Jackson Yoder (800m), Noah Culp (high jump) and Donovan Arnold (discus). Goshen placed two winners in Dorian Diaz (1600m) and Daniel Kinsey (long jump). NorthWood's top placers were Owen Allen (3200m), Hayden Lechlitner (110m hurdles), Joe Mitschelen (300m hurdles, pole vault) and Tyler Bowman (shot put).