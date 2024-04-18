LOCAL SPORTS ROUNDUP: Wednesday, April 18, 2024

Apr. 17—Here are your local scores from Wednesday, April 18

BASEBALL

Warsaw 13, Goshen 1

Goshen managed eight hits but score a late run in the 13-1 loss to Warsaw in Goshen. The Tigers bookended four runs in the opening and final frames.

Plymouth 9, Concord 6 (not finished)

Plymouth led Concord 9-6 in Dunlap before darkness caused the game to pause. It will be resumed on May 3 when the Minutemen travel to Plymouth.

Mishawaka 6, Wawasee 5

Wawasee's comeback fell short Wednesday night against the Cavemen. Both teams tallied five hits but the Warriors committed three errors. Wawasee now falls to 3-2, 0-2 NLC.

SOFTBALL

Mishawaka 6, Wawasee 1

Wawasee dropped to 6-2 on the season with a 6-1 loss to Mishawaka at home. It also evened the Warriors conference record to 1-1.

Plymouth 6, Concord 4

Concord outhit Plymouth 8-4 Wednesday night but couldn't put up a big inning, scoring in ones in the 6-4 conference loss. It drops Concord to 0-5, 0-2 NLC on the year.

Warsaw 7, Goshen 6

Goshen's rally fell short Wednesday afternoon in a conference loss to Warsaw. Kaelyn Marcum went 3-4 in the box, hitting two doubles to total 11 hits on the night for the team.

Northridge 11, NorthWood 1

Northridge moved to 3-5 on the year with a conference victory over NorthWood. Leadoff hitter Rachel Humbarger continued her strong hitting, going 4-4 and falling a home run short of the cycle. She also drove in two and scored twice as well. Five different Raiders collected a pair of RBIs. Northridge outhit the Panthers 15-3.

Central Noble 12, Westview 3

Central Noble scored nine runs in the fifth inning Wednesday in a conference win over Westview. The Warriors tallied seven hits but fell to 2-3, 1-3 NECC on the year.

GIRLS TENNIS

Warsaw 4, Northridge 1

Northridge dropped to 3-2, 1-1 NLC with a home loss to Warsaw Wednesday. Jaycie Cess earned the Raiders lone point, winning 6-2, 6-2. Both doubles matches when to three sets.

NorthWood 5, Jimtown 0

NorthWood swept a match against Jimtown Wednesday. Britton Jesse played the closest match, winning in No. 1 singles 6-4, 6-0. NorthWood is now 5-3 on the season.

Westview 4, Angola 1

Westview moved to 4-1, 3-0 NECC with a win over Angola.

Concord 3, Bremen 2

Concord won a narrow match against Bremen Wednesday at home. No. 1 singles player Ari Mosquera won a three-set match 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 while Concord swept the doubles matches to earn the win.

BOYS GOLF

Northridge 169, Fremont 184

Northridge tacked on another win this week with a win over Fremont at Meadow Valley Wednesday night. Conner Hochstetler and Kaden Miller scored a 4-over 40 to earn medalist honors. The Raiders improve to 6-1.

Concord 189, Bremen 216

Concord gained its first win of the season Wednesday at Bent Oak. Nathan Potter scored a 41 to win medalist honors for the Minutemen.