LOCAL SPORTS ROUNDUP: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Apr. 24—Here are your local scores from Wednesday, April 24.

BASEBALL

Goshen 4, Concord 3 (10 innings)

Goshen walked off the action at home Wednesday night in a NLC win over Concord. More details can be found inside our full story from the night.

Fairfield 11, West Noble 1

Fairfield advanced to the NECC Tournament semifinals Wednesday, scoring six runs in the fifth to outpace the Chargers 11-1 in five innings. Eli Miller batted 2-4, driving in four runs and Cohen Yoder batted 2-3, scoring four runs.

Mishawaka 8, NorthWood 7

Mishawaka scored two in the seventh to walk off action at home Wednesday. The Panthers outhit the Cavemen 8-5 and committed three errors to Mishawaka's five. Beau Patterson batted 4-5 for NorthWood. Mason Warren batted 2-4, driving in a pair.

Warsaw 3, Northridge 1

Through six scoreless innings Wednesday, Warsaw brought across three in the seventh as to which Northridge only responded with one in the NLC loss. Braxton Nagy pitched seven innings, allowing five hits, one earned run and striking out five.

Wawasee 4, Plymouth 3

Wawasee won it's first game in the NLC Wednesday. More action is included in our story on the game.

SOFTBALL

Concord 9, Goshen 7

Concord picked up it's first win of the season, beating Goshen 9-7. The RedHawks outhit the Minutemen 12-5.

Fairfield 9, West Noble 4

Fairfield topped West Nobel 9-4 in the NECC Tournament quarterfinals. Kinslyn Pressler finished 2-3, driving in three runs and scoring once. Faith Berkey batted 2-3, scoring three times and also pitched seven innings.

Northridge 9, Warsaw 2

Northridge beat NLC foe Warsaw 9-2 at Jayco Field. The Raiders scored four runs in the first innings and outhit the Tigers 10-3. Rielyn Goodwin hit 3-4, falling a home run short of the cycle. Addison Knisley pitched five innings, allowing one hit and striking out eight.

Mishawaka 9, NorthWood 1

Mishawaka beat NorthWood in Nappanee Wednesday night, beating the Panthers 9-1. Brooklyn Davis collected a pair of hits in the loss.

Plymouth 9, Wawasee 8

Wawasee scored two in the seventh but fell short of a full comeback Wednesday on the road. The Warriors committed three errors in the loss. Evelyn Duncan drove in four runs and hit a home run.

GIRLS TENNIS

Goshen 5, Wawasee 0

Goshen beat Wawasee Wednesday. The RedHawks move to 2-1 in the NLC and 6-5 overall.

Fairfield 3, Fremont 2

Fairfield edged Fremont in NECC tennis action Saturday. Addie Mast won in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0 while the Falcons wrapped up both doubles points for the win to move to 5-2, 3-0.

NorthWood 5, Concord 0

NorthWood swept Concord Wednesday in conference action. No. 1 singles player Britton Jesse won in three set, winning 7-5, 5-7, 6-2.

BOYS GOLF

Fairfield 159, Westview 172, Angola 179

Fairfield won a NECC dual Wednesday. Westview's Luke Haarer won medalist honors with a 32 while Fairfield's Brayden Miller was the top scorer for the Falcons (36).

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Goshen 87, Plymouth 45

Goshen beat Plymouth Wednesday night at home. Aaron Anglemyer won both the shot put and discus. Jacob Waltonclark won the 110-meter hurdles, Alex Lopez won the 1600-meter run, Levi Schlegal won the 800-meter run, Gabe Janisse won the 200-meter dash and Dorian Diaz won the 3200-meter run.

Fairfield 84, West Noble 48

Fairfield beat West Noble Wednesday night. Highlights included Waylon Herschberger and Blake Metzger in the 200-meter dash and Nick Hofer won the shot put.

Warsaw 67, Concord 65; Warsaw 85, Northridge 47; Concord 78, Northridge 48

Concord split with Northridge and Warsaw as the Raiders fell to both Wednesday night. Highlights included Concord's Joseph Moon and Jaron Thomas in the 100-meter dash finishing 1-2. Northridge's Jacob Wetzel won the 200-meter run and Moon placed again in the 400-meter dash.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

West Noble 78, Fairfield 54

Emma Walter won the 100-meter dash but Fairfield fell to West Noble Wednesday night in NECC play. Zoie Miller won the 400-meter, Natalee Lambright won the 3200-meter run, Madelyn Culp won both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles and long jump as well.