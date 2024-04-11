LOCAL SPORTS ROUNDUP: Wednesday, April 10

Apr. 10—Here are the local prep scores for Wednesday, April 10

BASEBALL

Goshen 11, Central Noble 2

Goshen won it's second straight Wednesday in an 11-2 win at Central Noble. The RedHawks worked 10 hits and scored in all but one inning — including four in the third. Bryson Wilson scored twice and batted another in batting 2-of-3. All but two RedHawks recorded a hit. Ryen Diaz pitched five innings as Goshen improved to 2-3.

Concord 15, Bethany Christian 1

Concord beat Bethany Christian in five innings Wednesday. The Minutemen took advantage of six Bruin miscues to bring home 15 runs. Bryce Ramirez went 2-of-4, batting in three while Troy Deaton batted 2-of-3, batting in two and scoring twice as well.

Fairfield 9, Angola 2

Fairfield scored the final eight runs Wednesday at Angola, moving to 6-1 this season and 2-0 in NECC play. Hunter Kauffman batted 2-of-3, scoring twice, bringing in a pair and mashing two doubles. Owen Garrison pitched a complete game, allowing eight hits, one earned run and striking out 10.

Northridge 7, Lakeland 1

Northridge broke a 1-1 tie in the fourth and moved forward with a 7-1 win over Lakeland. The Lakers managed just two hits against Raider pitcher Braxton Nagy who threw a complete game, allowing an unearned run, walking two and striking out three.

SOFTBALL

Westview 15, Goshen 9

Westview scored in all but the second inning, scoring 15 runs on 13 hits and getting past six errors. In the loss, Goshen's Abigail Blankenship batted 3-of-4, scoring once and bringing another run home.

GIRLS TENNIS

Goshen 3, Concord 2

The rain caught the end of Concord's match against Goshen, but a quick site relocation helped both teams finish off the action. Goshen scored wins in No. 1 and No. 2 singles with Landry Schrock and Pippin Stutsman while Concord's Anna Stone won in No. 3 singles as did the duo of Addi May and Dani Aplin in No. 1 doubles. In the indoor match at Eastlake, Goshen duo Rachel Schrock and Sammi Centeno outlasted the Minutemen to pick up the NLC victory.

NorthWood 4, Bremen 1

NorthWood moved to 3-0 Wednesday against Bremen. The Panthers were led by No. 1 singles player Britton Jesse (6-4, 6-3) and Tatum Evers in No. 2 singles (6-4, 3-6, 6-2). The doubles partners of Emery Porter and Kaydence Dumka won 6-0, 6-1 while Maddy Birk and Maggie Steiner won 6-0, 6-0.

Westview 5, Wawasee 0

Westview picked up its first win of the season Wednesday night, sweeping Wawasee 5-0. Madeline Stults won in No. 1 single 6-1, 6-0 and Kristen Bender won in No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-1. Cam Christner won in straight sets in No. 3 singles as Jen Osorio and Miley Mast won in doubles (7-5, 6-3) as well as Lanita Mast and Lexi Warren (6-4, 6-0).

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Concord: 74-57 vs. Wawasee; 94-38 vs. Goshen

Wawasee: 57-74 vs. Concord; 81-51 vs. Goshen

Goshen: 51-81 vs. Wawasee; 38-94 vs. Concord

Concord came away with a sweep of Wawasee and Goshen Wednesday. Notable performances included Wawasee's Mia Hodgson in the 1600- and 3200-meter run and in the 4X800-relay, Goshen's Kristina Petkova in the 100-meter dash and in the 200-meter dash and Concord's Zoe Roberts in the 800-meter run

Northridge: 74-58 vs. Mishawaka; 87-45 vs. NorthWood

NorthWood: 45-87 vs. Northridge; 51.5-80 vs. Mishawaka

Northridge came away with two wins Wednesday beating Mishawaka and NorthWood. Highlights included NorthWood's Hanna Clyde in the 400-meter dash and Madelyn Harner in the 800-meter run as well as Northridge's Gretchen Ludwig in the 3200-meter run.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Concord 103, Wawasee 29

Concord moved to 1-1 this season with a Northern Lakes victory over Wawasee. Notable finishes included the Minutemen's Jaron Thomas (100-meter, 10.96), Joseph Moon (200-meter, 22.12), Reid Sollars (3200-meter, 10:40.06) and Derek Bontrager in both the 110-meter hurdles (15.64) and the 300-meter (43.12).

Northridge: 82-50 vs. NorthWood; 113-19 vs. Plymouth

NorthWood: 50-82 vs. Northridge; 87-44 vs. Plymouth

Northridge took away two wins on the boys side Wednesday. Highlights included Mikey Squiers for Northridge in the 100-meter dash (11.30) and in the 200-meter dash (22.67). NorthWood's Hayden Lechlitner (110 hurdles) and Joey Mitschelen (300) also stood out.