LOCAL SPORTS ROUNDUP: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Apr. 9—Here are the local scores from Tuesday, April 9.

BASEBALL

Fort Wayne Crusaders 11, Bethany Christian 3

Fort Wayne scored five runs in the first, skating to a 11-3 win Tuesday night. Senior Jayden Schlabach went 1-of-4, scoring two teammates and knocking a double. Senior Kyle Boyer went 2-of-3 for the Bruins, scoring once and also hitting a double.

SB St. Joseph 6, Concord 4

Concord fell short Tuesday to South Bend St. Joseph. Troy Deaton went 2-of-2 at the plate, scoring a run and bringing in another. The Minutemen fell to 1-1 with the loss.

Fairfield 11, Churubusco 1

Playing just five innings, Fairfield cruised to open NECC play Tuesday at home. Scoring eight in the fourth, the Falcons moved to 5-1 and were led by Michael Slabaugh who went 3-of-4, batting in three runs and scoring twice. He also reached on a pair of triples. Landon Miller pitched five innings, allowing two hits while walking three and striking out nine.

Goshen 8, Jimtown 2

Goshen scored all eight runs in the first two innings Tuesday night, marking win number one of the new season. More details inside our full story of the game.

NorthWood 14, Elkhart 8

NorthWood compiled 13 hits Tuesday night at Elkhart, scoring 14 times in the win Tuesday night. Connor Reed batted 3-of-5, scoring three times himself and bringing in four others while being a triple short of the cycle. Ty Stankovich pitched 3 1/2 innings, allowing just two hits while walking one and striking out five. The Panthers move to 3-2.

Wawasee 3, Whitko 1

Wawasee managed to move to 2-0 this season with a tight 3-1 win at Whitko. The Warriors connected on five hits while the Wildcats notched seven, scoring just once.

Westview 14, Garrett 1

Westview moved to 3-5 Tuesday night in the NECC-opening rout of Garrett. The Warriors plated ten in the sixth to create the big hole. Five players tacked on two hits each in the win. Max Engle was one, also pitching six innings, allowing five hits and striking out 10.

SOFTBALL

Mishawaka Marian 14, Concord 4

Playing just six innings Tuesday afternoon, Marian scored nine in the sixth to widen what was a one score game. The Minutemen scored four runs off four hits.

Fairfield 7, Churubusco 5

Five runs in the third inning helped Fairfield start conference play with a win Tuesday night. Faith Berkey pitched seven innings, allowing three earned runs and striking out a trio. Freshman Madison Jones finished 4-of-4, scoring three times.

SB Riley 10, Goshen 0

Goshen was no-hit Tuesday evening at South Bend Riley. The Wildcats pounced early scoring seven runs in the first two innings.

Penn 11, Northridge 1

Penn crunched Northridge for an 11-1 win Tuesday night at home. The Raiders managed to scratch across three hits but five errors hurt the cause. Northridge falls to 1-2.

NorthWood 4, SB Adams 1

NorthWood drew a close win Tuesday evening at home against South Bend Adams. Winning pitcher for the Panthers Chloe Davis pitched a complete game, allowing just two hits and one run while striking out six Eagle batters. The Panthers scored three runs in the fourth and never trailed. NorthWood moves to 2-3.

Columbia City 7, Wawasee 1

A six-run third inning was the difference for Columbia City Tuesday night. Wawasee managed five hits, two from Natalya Holder. It dropped Wawasee to 3-1.

Garrett 10, Westview 0

Westview lost to Garrett in five innings Tuesday night. The Warriors fell to 0-1 with the loss.

BOYS GOLF

Fairfield 165, Elkhart 177, Concord 208

Fairfield's Brayden Miller scored a two-under par 34 Tuesday to lead all individuals in golf action. The Falcons picked up two wins in the process, narrowly edging Elkhart.

Warsaw 161, Northridge 164, Mishawaka Marian 172

Warsaw narrowly picked up two wins in non-conference action at Meadow Valley GC Tuesday afternoon. Northridge finished even, three shots off of tying the Tigers. Marian's John Hahn medaled with a two-under 34. Raider 1-2 combo Coby and Conner Hochstetler fired 38 and 37 respectively, finishing second and third individually.

GIRLS TENNIS

NorthWood 3, Fairfield 2

NorthWood picked up its second win of the season on a 3-2 victory over Fairfield. Fairfield Addie Mast won 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles while Tatum Evers and Gabriela Poblador locked up wins in No. 2 singles (6-2, 6-0) and No. 3 singles (6-0, 6-1). Eva Herbert and Lucy Stoltzfus secured the Falcons a point in No. 2 doubles but Emery Porter and Kaydence Dumk grabbed the win in No. 1 doubles (6-4, 6-1). Fairfield drops to 1-1.

TRACK AND FIELD

Fairfield 86, Central Noble 46 (boys); Fairfield 91, Central Noble 46 (girls)

Fairfield swept Central Noble on both sides Tuesday evening in track action. Notables included Madelyn Culp who placed first in 110-meter hurdles (17.29), freshman Emma Walter in the 100-meter dash (13.05, first) and Zoie Miller in the 400-meter dash (1:05.90, first). Boys notables include a sweep in the 300-meter hurdles led by Jayden Riegsecker (48.13) and freshman Evan Correll in the 3200-meter run (10:38.63).