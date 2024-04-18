LOCAL SPORTS ROUNDUP: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Apr. 17—Here are the local scores from Tuesday, April 16.

BASEBALL

Jimtown 6, Bethany Christian 0

Jimtown limited Bethany Christian to one hit Tuesday afternoon in the Jimmies 6-0 win at Bethany. The visitors scored four times in the final three innings. The Bruins fall to 3-4.

Concord 10, Elkhart 3

Concord scored six runs in the third inning Tuesday, moving to 5-3 with a 10-3 win over Elkhart. The Minutemen outhit the Lions 7-6. Four Concord pitchers combined for six hits, two earned runs and six strikeouts. Noah Norwood batted 2-3, driving in one and scoring as well. Garrett Stewart batted 1-3, hitting a double and driving in three runs.

Fairfield 13, Garrett 3

Fairfield moved to 8-2 (4-0 NECC) with a conference win over Garrett. The Falcons held a 11-0 lead before the Railroaders added on three in the fifth to keep the game going. Owen Garrison threw the six-inning complete game, allowing three hits, three runs and striking out six. Michael Slabaugh batted 3-4, sending two to the plate and scoring twice himself.

NorthWood 3, Northridge 1

NorthWood evened its conference record at 1-1 Tuesday with a 3-1 win over Northridge. Six hits were totaled between both teams in the pitchers duel. Beau Patterson batted 2-3 for the Panthers, scoring once. NorthWood used four pitchers to limit the Raiders to two hits.

Westview 10, West Noble 0

Westview scored three runs in each of the first three innings Tuesday in a conference victory over West Noble. Mason Wire went 2-3, hitting a double, driving in three and scoring once. Braden Kauffman batted 2-3, hitting a double and driving two in, also scoring twice. The Warriors moved to 4-0 in the NECC and now stand at 6-6 on the season.

SOFTBALL

Fairfield 13, Garrett 3

Fairfield scored six runs in the third inning Tuesday afternoon in the home conference win over Garrett. Freshman leadoff hitter Madison Jones was 2-3 at the plate, driving in three runs and scoring four times, homering once.

Westview 3, West Noble 2

Westview evened its season record at 2-2 with a conference win over West Noble Tuesday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Concord 5, Wawasee 0

Concord evened its conference record with a sweep of Wawasee in Dunlap Tuesday afternoon. The Minutemen moved to 1-1 (1-1 NLC) with the win. Wawasee fell to 2-4 (0-1 NLC) in the loss.

Northridge 4, Goshen 1

Northridge won its conference opener over Goshen Tuesday afternoon. The Raiders improve to 4-1, 1-0 NLC. Landry Schrock won in No. 1 singles for Goshen while Northridge's Sage Granberg won 6-0, 6-0 in No. 3 singles.

NorthWood 5, Mishawaka 0

NorthWood won its conference opener in Nappanee Tuesday afternoon. In the sweep of Mishawaka, all singles and double players won via straight 6-0 sets. NorthWood moves to 4-3 (1-0 NLC).

Fairfield 5, West Noble 0

Fairfield swept West Noble Tuesday. No. 1 singles player Addie Mast won 6-0, 6-0 as the rest of the Falcons gave up no more than three points in a set. Fairfield improves to 3-1.

Westview 5, Prairie Heights 0

Westview scored all varsity points Tuesday afternoon in the 5-0 win over Prairie Heights. No player gave up more than two points in a set with five of 10 sets scoring 6-0.

BOYS GOLF

Northridge 162, Fairfield 170, Bethany Christian 209

Northridge took home a strong home win Tuesday night at Meadow Valley. Coby Hochstetler led the Raiders with a 1-over par 37 in the win. Winning medalist honors was Fairfield's Brayden Miller who finished even at 36.

Wawasee 168, Central Noble 187

Myles Everingham won medalist honors Tuesday in the win over Central Noble, scoring a 38. Wawasee earns it's first win of the season, standing at 1-0.

Fremont 165, Westview 176

Fremont beat Westview at Heron Creek Tuesday afternoon. Warriors golfer Luke Haarer won medalist honors, shooting a 38.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Concord 76, Plymouth 56; Northridge 87.5, Plymouth 44.5; Northridge 74, Concord 58

Northridge took home two wins as Concord brought back one in a conference meet including Plymouth.

Mishawaka 64, Goshen 59

Mishawaka edged Goshen in a home conference meet by five. Notables for the RedHawks included Kristina Petkova in the 100-meter and 400-meter dash, placing first in both. Goshen swept all points in the 1600-meter run with the trio of Angie Jara, Ashley Perez and Cynthia Perez.

Wawasee 72, NorthWood 60; Warsaw 86, NorthWood 46; Warsaw 78, Wawasee 47

Warsaw took away two wins over Wawasee and NorthWood with the Warriors beating the Panthers to even their conference record. Standouts included Mia Hodgson taking first in both the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs for Wawasee. Warriors also placed first in long jump (Kaydence Shepherd), shot put (Brooklynn Gibson) and discus (Emma Yoder). NorthWood's Hannah Chupp took first in the 100-meter hurdles as Claire Payne took first in the high jump.

Lakeland 82, Westview 50

Lakeland used it's depth to top Westview in a conference dual meet Tuesday night. Westview's Annagail Warrener finished second in the 1600-meter run and first in the 3200-meter run.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Warsaw 70, Mishawaka 53; Warsaw 91, Goshen 32; Mishawaka 79, Goshen 44

Goshen dropped to Warsaw and Mishawaka Tuesday night at home. First place finishers for the RedHawks included Gabe Janisse (100-meter) and Dorian Diaz (800-meter).

Westview 91.5, Lakeland 39.5

Westview ran past Lakeland in a Tuesday night conference dual win. Individuals who scored highly were Westview's Dallas Yoder in the 100-meter (second) and 200-meter (first) and Jacob Peruski who placed first in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles.