LOCAL SPORTS ROUNDUP: Thursday, April 25, 2024

Apr. 25—Here are the local scores from Thursday, April 25.

BASEBALL

Bremen 6, Bethany Christian 0

Bethany Christian fell to 3-7 Thursday night in a home loss to Bremen. The Lions scored three in the third and pushed across nine hits. Bethany Christian notched just two hits.

Garrett 3, Fairfield 2 (9 innings)

Fairfield scored the tying two runs in the seventh but lost in nine innings to visiting Garrett Thursday night. The Railroaders now advance to Saturday's NECC Championship, knocking Fairfield out of the running. Fairfield now falls to 11-5 this season.

NorthWood 12, Plymouth 8

NorthWood scored eight runs in the third inning and Plymouth committed seven errors in the Panthers 12-8 conference win Thursday night. Nate Dutkowski batted 3-5, scoring twice and bringing in another pair to help push NorthWood to 9-4, 4-2.

Westview 9, Angola 2

Westview won their NECC tournament consolation game against Angola 9-2 Thursday. The Warriors limited the Hornets to one hit while striking five themselves, scoring all nine runs in the third and fourth innings. Micah Miller batted 3-4, scoring twice and batting two doubles. Mason Wire pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing one hit, two unearned runs and striking out six. Westview improves to 9-7.

SOFTBALL

Plymouth 10, NorthWood 6

NorthWood fell to Plymouth in NLC play by four. The Pilgrims began the game with four runs in the first inning. NorthWood outhit Plymouth 15-12 but committed six errors. Freshman Peyton Sears batted 4-4, scoring one run and bringing in another. NorthWood falls to 5-7, 3-3 NLC.

Fairfield 13, Fremont 12

Fairfield outdid Fremont in NECC Tournament semifinal action Thursday. More details can be found in our full story of the game.

GIRLS TENNIS

Fairfield 3, Westview 2

Fairfield took home a crucial tennis victory in Emma. Addie Mast won the Falcons lone single point with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1. Westview singles players Kristen Bender (No. 2) and Cam Christner (No. 3) won 6-2, 6-1 and 6-3, 6-4, respectively. Fairfield won both doubles matches to take home the win, improving to 6-2. Westview falls to 7-2.

NorthWood 5, Bethany Christian 0

NorthWood moved to 8-4 on the season with a sweep of Bethany Christian. No Panthers let up more than four points in a set.

BOYS GOLF

Goshen 159, Central Noble 189

Goshen picked up a non-conference win Thursday, beating Central Noble. Todd Kauffman shot a personal best at one-under par 35, earning him medalist honors.