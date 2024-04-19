LOCAL SPORTS ROUNDUP: Thursday, April 19, 2024

Apr. 18—Here are the local scores from Thursday, April 18

BASEBALL

NorthWood 3, Tippecanoe Valley 2

NorthWood only tallied two hits Thursday but scored the winning run over Tippecanoe Valley. Mason Warren drew a walk and scored the winning run when Landon Perry singled to score Warren for the win. It moves the Panthers to 6-3.

Fairfield 1, Lakeland 0

Fairfield won a narrow NECC game over Lakeland Thursday. More details included inside our full recap.

Westview 4, Central Noble 0

Westview blanked Central Noble in NECC play. Braden Kauffman went 2-3, shitting a home run. Max Engle threw six innings, allowing three runs and striking out 11.

LaVille 6, Bethany Christian 1

LaVille broke a 1-1 tie in the fifth Thursday in a win over Bethany Christian. The Bruins collected just three hits in the game. Bethany falls to 3-5.

SOFTBALL

Northridge 4, Jimtown 3 (eight innings)

Northridge scored the last three runs Wednesday night in a comeback against Jimtown. More details inside our full story.

Fairfield 9, Lakeland 2

Madison Jones went 3-4 in the box, scoring three solo home runs on the night in Fairfield's 9-2 win over Lakeland. It pushes the Falcons to 7-4 (3-0 NECC).

SB Riley 20, Concord 0

Concord dropped a road game at South Bend Riley Thursday, dropping the Minutemen to 0-6.

GIRLS TENNIS

Westview 5, West Noble 0

Westview improved to 5-1 (4-0 NECC) with a conference win over West Noble. Madeline Stults won her No. 1 singles matched 6-0, 6-0.

Northridge 5, Jimtown 0

Saige Wheatley won No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0 against Jimtown for Northridge's win. The Raiders are now 4-2.

Concord 5, Mishawaka 0

Concord moved to 3-1, 3-1 NLC with a sweep of Mishawaka Thursday. Anna Stone won in No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-1 while Esther Williams won in No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-1.

Warsaw 5, Fairfield 0

Fairfield was blanked by visiting Warsaw Thursday. The loss drops Fairfield to 3-2.

BOYS GOLF

Fairfield 159, Churubusco 216

Fairfield got a win at Meadow Valley GC Thursday afternoon. Brayden Miller scored a 34 to earn medalist honors.

Goshen 164, Elkhart 170

Goshen earned its first victory of the season, beating Elkhart by six strokes. Todd Kauffman earned medalist honors with a 39.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Fairfield 91, Lakeland 41

Fairfield won a conference match with Lakeland Thursday. Highlights included Marco Garcia (100-meter, long jump), Evan Correll (3200-meter) and Nick Hofer (shot put, discus).

Concord 79, Mishawaka 53

Concord 107, Plymouth 25

Concord swept its conference matchup against Mishawaka and Plymouth. Notable Minutemen were Jaron Thomas (first, 100-meter), Joseph Moon (first, 200-meter), Jackson Yoder (first 800-meter), Christopher Adams (first, shot put), Donovan Arnold (first, discus) and Char'rese Breveard (first, long jump)

Northridge 94.5, Wawasee 37.5

Northridge 84, Goshen 48

Goshen 68, Wawasee 64

Northridge swept a NLC meet with Wawasee and Goshen Thursday while the RedHawks split the matchups. Standouts included Wawasee's Derek Bontrager (first, 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles), Northridge's Mikey Squiers (first, 100-meter) and Goshen's Aaron Anglemyer (first, discus)

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Fairfield 86, Lakeland 46

Fairfield beat Lakeland in girls track Thursday afternoon. Highlights included Emma Walter (200-meter), Natalee Lambright (800-meter, 1600-meter, 3200-meter), Madelyn Culp (100-, 300-meter hurdles, long jump), Claira Foust (high jump), Jacinda Brown (shot put)