LOCAL SPORTS ROUNDUP: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Apr. 13—Here are your local scores from Saturday, April 13

BASEBALL

DH: Manchester 5, Concord 1; Concord 14, Manchester 7

Concord split a doubleheader at Manchester Saturday afternoon. The Minutemen were held to just three hits in the first game but exploded for 10 in the following game. Braeden Messenger hit 3-5 from the top spot in the card in the second game, scoring four times and bringing in another.

DH: Bethany Christian 11, Argos 0; Bethany Christian 11, Argos 3

Bethany Christian swept a home doubleheader against Hoosier Plains foe Argos Saturday by a combined score of 22-3. Tyson Chupp pitched the complete game shutout in the first game, striking out five before batting 2-3.

Jacoby Reinhardt pitched the following game and struck out 12 in six innings. The Bruins are now 3-2 this season.

Fairfield 10, Central Noble 0

Fairfield put together a six-inning win at home, holding Central Noble to just two hits in the 10-0 conference win. Pitcher Landon Miller went six innings, striking out seven and allowing two hits. Cohen Yoder batted 2-3, scoring three times and scoring three others.

DH: LaPorte 3, Goshen 2; Goshen 10, LaPorte 4

Goshen split a road doubleheader at LaPorte Saturday afternoon. The Slicers spoiled Goshen's 2-0 lead and Jace Hershberger's complete game on the mound. In the finale, the RedHawks scored eight runs in the second inning to pave the way to a 10-4 win.

Westview 4, Fremont 3

Westview picked up a conference win at home, squeaking past Fremont. The Warriors were outhit 9-7 but committed no errors as opposed to Fremont's three. Braden Kauffman went 2-3 in the box, scoring twice.

SOFTBALL

Round Robin: East Noble 18, Northridge 8; Homestead 13, Northridge 7

Northridge lost both games of their round robin at home Saturday, falling to East Noble and Homestead. Big innings dealt the damage as the Raiders allowed a six-run inning in each contest. Rielyn Goodwin stood out, going 4-7 combined in the pair of games, driving in three and scoring four times.

Elkhart 5, NorthWood 3

NorthWood fell on the road Saturday at Elkhart. Both teams compiled nine hits, but after going down 4-0 in the first three innings, NorthWood had to climb back before falling. Payton Sears went 2-3, scoring once and driving in one more.

Fairfield 13, Goshen 1

Fairfield put up the runs early Saturday to give themselves the 13-1 win over Goshen Saturday. The RedHawks got just two hits off of pitcher Faith Berkey who gave up one run but struck out eight. Preslee Caouette batted 2-2, scoring three runners and once herself.

Jimtown 8, Concord 6

Concord fell at home to Jimtown Saturday afternoon. The Minutemen scored five in the first to counter the Jimmies 3-0 start but the visitors regained control afterwards.

Wawasee 14, Triton 4

The Warriors piled up the runs early at Triton Saturday. Holding the Trojans to just two hits was Evelyn Duncan who pitched a complete game, allowing four unearned runs and striking out nine. Ashlynn Corn went 4-4, scoring two and once herself.

GIRLS TENNIS

Homestead Duals

Homestead 3, NorthWood 2; Penn 3, NorthWood 2; Fishers 4, NorthWood 1

NorthWood lost all three matches against ranked teams at Homestead Saturday. Losing to the No. 22 hosts 3-2 and No. 19 Penn 3-2, the Panthers then fell to No. 5 Fishers. Gabriela Poblador went 2-1 on the day, winning her match against Homestead and Fishers.

Jimtown 4-Way

Jimtown 3, Wawasee 2; Wawasee 3, Wabash 2; Wawasee 3, SB Adams 2

Wawasee won two of three matches at Jimtown Saturday in the seven-hour match. In the trio of contests, the No. 1 doubles team of Allison Clark and Kenley Stewart both brought the Warriors a point, beating Jimtown 6-3, 7-5, Wabash 6-0, 6-0 and Adams 6-4, 6-4.

Goshen Round Robin

Goshen went 2-1 at their home court Saturday. Landry Schrock, Deborah Kratzer and Ellie Lanfermann all went 3-0 in the contest to help the RedHawks move to 4-1.

Tiger Tournament

Warsaw (18pts), Northridge (16), Manchester (15), Munster (14), Adams Central (12), Valparaiso (8), Penn (5), Bishop Dwenger (5)

Warsaw won its own tournament at home Saturday as Northridge took second place. Raiders senior Jaycee Cress took home the No. 2 singles title.

BOYS GOLF

Goshen Invitational

Fairfield took the slight edge to win the Goshen Invitational at Black Squirrel Golf Course Saturday. Full results are included inside our coverage of the event.

TRACK AND FIELD

Carmon Cripe Relays

Boys: Angola (76), Northridge (75), NorthWood (61), Westview (60.5), Wawasee (54), Goshen (53), Culver (44), Mishawaka Marian (34), Lakeland (28.5), Elkhart (19), SB Career (2)

Girls: Northridge (60.5), Concord (58.5), Wawasee (54), NorthWood (52.5), Mishawaka (52), Angola (44), Goshen (40), Elkhart (31.5), Culver (31), Westview (30), Lakeland (18), SB Riley (17), Jimtown (17), Mishawaka Marian (1), SB Career (0).

At Northridge Saturday, the Carmon Cripe Relays produced several winners from our area. On the boys side, winners included Xavier Miller (Northridge, 1600-meter run), Hayden Lechlitner (NorthWood, 110-meter hurdles), Gavin Rulli (NorthWood, long jump), Aaron Anglemyer (Goshen, discus)

For the girls action, winners included Kaydence Shepherd (Wawasee, long jump), Emma Yoder (Wawasee, discus), Hannah Chupp (NorthWood), Lia Davis (Concord, high jump), Lily Vasil (Northridge, pole vault).

Elkhart Unified Invite

Elkhart (117), Penn (115), Valparaiso (110), FW Carroll (102), East Noble (89), Jimtown (78), Mishawaka (76), Wawasee (76), Goshen (72), Griffith (62)