LOCAL SPORTS ROUNDUP: Monday, April 29, 2024

Apr. 30—Here are the local scores from Monday, April 29

BASEBALL

Bethany Christian 13, Elkhart Christian 2

James Lind drove in three, Jayden Schlabach drove in two and Bethany Christian beat Elkhart Christian Monday afternoon. The Bruins totaled 12 hits to move to 5-7 and take a 4-0 lead in the Hoosier Plains.

Concord 1, Wawasee 0

Concord marched the game's lone run across in the seventh inning Monday afternoon to beat NLC foe Wawasee 1-0. Both teams recorded four hits. Braeden Messenger batted 2-3 and also pitched seven innings, allowing four hits, walking one and striking out 10. Concord advanced to 9-5 and 4-2 in the NLC with the home win.

Goshen 2, NorthWood 0

Goshen shutout NorthWood in Nappanee Monday afternoon. The RedHawks scratched across two runs on three hits and allowed just one hit. Kyan Miller pitched all seven innings, allowing one hit, walking three and striking out eight. Goshen improved to 6-8 with the victory, now sitting 3-4 in the NLC. NorthWood fell to 10-5 and 4-3 in the NLC.

Northridge 4, Plymouth 2

Northridge scored four runs in the second, coasting to a 4-2 win over conference opponent Plymouth. Jack Urbanski batted 3-3, driving in two runs. Northridge moved to 7-8 with the win, improving to 4-3 in the conference.

Westview 12, Lakewood Park Christian 5

Westview earned win No. 10 of the season with a win over LWPC. The Warriors scored in every inning, totaling 14 hits. Braden Kauffman batted 3-3, hitting a home run, driving in three and scoring three times himself. Micah Miller and Mason Wire both recorded two hits and combined to drive in five.

SOFTBALL

Wawasee 13, Concord 1

Wawasee beat Concord in five innings Monday night. The Warriors scored seven runs in the third inning as Haylee Allen struck out 10 batters and also fell a home run short of hitting for the cycle.

NorthWood 10, Goshen 5

NorthWood scored six runs in the fourth on way to a 10-5 win. Payton Sears recorded four hits in five plate appearances while Brooklyn Davis hit a three-run home run. NorthWood improves to 7-7 (4-3) while Goshen falls to 2-11 (0-6).

Northridge 5, Plymouth 1

Northridge improved to 9-6 (5-1) with a win over Plymouth on the road Monday afternoon. Rachel Humbarger went 2-4 at the plate, hitting a pair of triples. Addi Knisley pitched seven innings, allowing five hits, one run, walking one and punching out seven batters.

Westview 18, Culver 1

Westview scored 11 runs in the first inning in route to a 18-1 win Monday afternoon. Briana Kaufman batted 3-4, driving in three runs to help the Warriors move to 3-4.

GIRLS TENNIS

NorthWood 4, Goshen 1

NorthWood won a soggy evening affair with Goshen Monday night. Goshen's Landry Schrock won in No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-0 while the Panthers swept the remaining matches. NorthWood improves to 9-4 with the victory while Goshen falls to 7-6.

BOYS GOLF

Trinity Greenlawn 164, NorthWood 183, Goshen 184, Bethany Christian 220

At Knollwood GC, Trinity recorded three wins while NorthWood finished second, Goshen third and Bethany Christian fourth. Top area scorers included Goshen's Todd Kauffman (41) and NorthWood's Caleb Vincent (42).

Fairfield 161, Eastside 197, Lakeland 200

Fairfield took home a pair of conference wins Monday night, beating Eastside and Lakeland at Bridgewater GC. Fairfield's Brayden Miller scored a 35 to win medalist honors.

Westview 159, Prairie Heights 175, West Noble 220

At Maxwelton Monday afternoon, Westview recorded two win in a big way as Luke Haarer set a new school record, shooting six-under par for a 30.