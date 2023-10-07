LOCAL SPORTS ROUNDUP: Friday, October 6, 2023

Oct. 7—Here are the local area scores for Friday, October 6, 2023

Warsaw 42, Goshen 7 (FB)

Warsaw powered through Goshen Friday night, beating the RedHawks 42-7. Details from the game can be found inside our full story on the event.

NorthWood 38, Wawasee 21 (FB)

NorthWood scored 28-straight points Friday to hold off Wawasee on the road. Full details can be found inside our game story on the action.

Northridge 42, Plymouth 14 (FB)

Northridge moved to 7-1 Friday night with a home win over Plymouth. The Raiders came away with the 42-14 win ahead of a huge matchup between Northridge and Warsaw next week.

Mishawaka 31, Concord 7 (FB)

Concord kept it competitive early, but the Cavemen pulled away from the Minutemen 31-7 Friday night in Mishawaka. Concord dropped to 4-4 with the loss to the first-place Cavemen.

Lakeland 33, Fairfield 7 (FB)

Fairfield fell to Lakeland by a wide 33-7 margin. The Lakers have only lost twice this year after beating the Falcons and dropping them to 4-4 this season.

West Noble 48, Churubusco 0 (FB)

West Noble moved to 8-0 after beating up on Churubusco 48-0 Friday night. The undefeated season continues as the Chargers face Prairie Heights next.

Elkhart Christian 3, Bethany Christian 0 (VLB)

Bethany Christian lost to ECA in three sets Friday night, dropping all sets 25-17, 25-13, 25-15.

Plymouth Sectional (G SOC)

No. 16 Northridge 4, No. 19 Goshen 2

Making up the rained-out sectional Friday, Northridge doubled their halftime 2-1 lead for a 4-2 victory over the only ranked team in the sectional besides themselves. Goshen's scores came from Yulissa Gallegos and Isabel Flores Cruz. Northridge's season continues as Taylor Heflin, Morgan Cross, Bri Munoz and Sophia Brown placed goals for the Raiders. They play Concord in the championship on Saturday.

Concord 6, Plymouth 1

Concord beat Plymouth 6-1 Friday evening, moving to the championship where a steep challenge awaits the Minutemen.

Central Noble Sectional (G SOC)

No. 8 Westview 9, Elkhart Christian 0

No. 15 Bethany Christian 3, Central Noble 0

Westview beat Elkhart Christian and Bethany Christian topped Central Noble to both advance to the Central Noble sectional championship Saturday. The No. 8 Warriors and No. 15 Bruins will match up for the second time this season for the right to advance to the regional round next week.