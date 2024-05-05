LOCAL SPORTS ROUNDUP: Friday, May 3, 2024

May 4—Here are the local scores from Friday, May 3.

BASEBALL

Fairfield 15, LaVille 0

Fairfield unleashed 10 runs in the fourth inning Friday afternoon in a 15-0 win over LaVille. The Falcons totaled 10 hits and allowed just two. Fairfield also took nine walks. Keegan Miller pitched four innings of one hit ball, striking out seven. Eli Miller scored four teammates on his 2-2 performance in the box. Luke Mast drove in three runs. Fairfield improves to 14-5 this season.

Westview 8, Prairie Heights 2

Westview finished the second half of a game that started Thursday. The Warriors' 8-1 led held on in the 8-2 win. Mason Wire finished 2-3, batting in three runs. Wire also threw three innings, striking out six and walking two while giving up a pair of hits. Westview improves to 11-8, 6-0 NECC.

Concord 10, Plymouth 9 (9 innings)

Down 9-6 on April 17th, rain suspended a game between Concord and Plymouth. That game resumed play Friday as the Minutemen evened the score with 3 runs in the seventh before prevailing in nine innings. Braeden Messenger finished 3-4 while Mark Herman drove in two runs.

Concord 7, Plymouth 1

In the full game scheduled for Friday, the road Minutemen scored four in the fifth on the way to a 7-1 victory. Emanuel Rosa, Alex Kridler and Lucas Ulfig all recorded two hits with Kridler and Ulfig driving in scores. On the mound, Jesus Esparza and Joey Hauger combined to hurl seven innings, allowing two hits and striking out eight. Concord now sits 13-5 (7-2 NLC).

Northridge 3, NorthWood 2 (11 innings)

In a long evening in Middlebury, the home Raiders found a way to pick up a conference win over NorthWood. The Panthers evened up a 1-1 score in the seventh inning and outhit the Raiders 10-8. Mason Bogan and Nate Dutkowski both recorded two hits for NorthWood. Connor Reed pitched seven innings for NorthWood, allowing four hits, one run, four walks and striking out five. For Northridge, JT Tabor pitched into the ninth, allowing nine hits, one run and striking out nine. Tabor also went 2-3 at the plate. Northridge improved to 9-8 (6-3 NLC). NorthWood falls to 10-7 (4-5 NLC).

Central Noble 5, Bethany Christian 4 (9 innings)

Central Noble 12, Bethany Christian 6

Bethany dropped to 5-10 with a road doubleheader loss at Central Noble. Central Noble worked late to win the first contest but routed the Bruins in game two on the backs of a seven-run inning.

Warsaw 6, Goshen 5

In a rollercoaster ballgame in Warsaw Friday, the home Tigers scored four runs in the sixth to take a 5-2 lead before Goshen plated three to even the score. Warsaw found the difference in the bottom half, scoring the winning run to walk it off at home. Caelan Miller batted 2-4 while Braxton Cline drove in two runs. Goshen falls to 7-10 (3-6 NLC).

Mishawaka 24, Wawasee 0

Mishawaka moved past Wawasee Friday afternoon. The Cavemen piled on 21 hits to Wawasee's three. The Warriors fall to 7-8 (2-7 NLC).

SOFTBALL

Jimtown 11, Westview 5

Jimtown 15, Westview 6

Jimtown routed Westview in a home doubleheader Friday. Westview fell to 5-7 with the pair of defeats.

Warsaw 6, Goshen 5

Goshen jumped in front 5-2 after two innings Friday afternoon by Warsaw kept the foot on to skate by with a 6-5 win. Abigail Blankenship finished 1-4, driving in two runs and hitting a double. Goshen drops to 3-13 (1-8 NLC).

NorthWood 6, Northridge 2

NorthWood picked up a home win over Northridge Friday afternoon. The Panthers outhit the Raiders 8-5 and scored four times in the sixth to grab the conference win. Leah Rowe drove in two runs and Adriana Beach, Chloe Davis and Ashlyn Brook recorded two hits for the Panthers. Beachy pitched the complete game, allowing five hits, two unearned runs and striking out three. NorthWood improves to 9-7, Northridge falls to 9-9.

Concord 8, Plymouth 2

Concord took away an 8-2 home victory Friday afternoon over Plymouth. The Minutemen scored eight runs on just four hits limiting the Pilgrims to just a pair of hits. Both teams committed three errors each. The win moved Concord to 5-11.

Bishop Dwenger 11, Fairfield 3

Fairfield fell to 10-7 on the season after a loss to Bishop Dwenger Friday night.

GIRLS TENNIS

Concord 5, Jimtown 0

Concord swept all positions Friday night in tennis action. The Minutemen move to 6-6 on the season.

NorthWood 4, Mishawaka Marian 1

NorthWood moved to 12-4 with a senior night win over Mishawaka Marian. The Panthers won both doubles points while Tatum Evers (No. 2 singles) and Gabriela Poblador (No. 3 singles) both won their matches 6-1, 6-0.

Fairfield 3, Goshen 2

Fairfield won a highly competitive matchup against Goshen Friday evening. Goshen picked up points at No. 2 singles (Pippin Stutsman) and No. 3 singles (Anna-Cate Stahly). Fairfield meanwhile swept the doubles matches and got a point from Addie Mast in No. 1 singles in a battle of two of the area's best in Mast and Goshen's Landry Shrock. Goshen is now 8-8 this season. Fairfield improves to 9-2.

Westview 3, Bethany Christian 2

Westview improved to 9-2 Friday evening with a narrow win over Bethany Christian. Bethany swept the doubles portion while the Warriors were winners at all three singles competitions.

BOYS GOLF

Westview 159, Garrett 177, Central Noble 184

Westview picked up a pair of conference wins at Heron Creek Friday night, beating Garrett and Central Noble.

TRACK AND FIELD

NECC Boys: Angola 131, Westview 97.5, Churubusco 91.5, Fairfield 78, Central Noble 48, Garrett 47, West Noble 45.5, Lakeland 42, Eastside 38.5, Prairie Heights 4

Westview finished second, Fairfield fourth on the boys side of the NECC track championships Friday. First place finishers for the Warriors included Noah Bontrager (Westview, 800m, 1600m, 3200m) and Curtis Miller (pole vault). Fairfield's Nick Hofer finished third in shot put at 50'9".

NECC Girls: Angola 106, West Noble 100.5, Fairfield 78, Lakeland 57, Central Noble 54, Eastside 50.5, Westview 42.5, Prairie Heights 35, Fremont 34, Garrett 34, Churubusco 32.5

Fairfield placed third, Westview seventh at the girls NECC track championships Friday. First places finishers included freshman Emma Walter (Fairfield, 100m, 200m), Adelyn Rainsberger (Westview, 800m) and Claira Foust (Fairfield, high jump).