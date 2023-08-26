LOCAL SPORTS ROUNDUP: Friday, August 25, 2023

Aug. 26—Football entered week two and boy's tennis continued its season as we hit the local scores from Friday, August 25, 2023.

CONCORD 27, JIMTOWN 10

Overcoming some early turnovers, the Minutemen regained their confidence and knocked off Jimtown 27-10 Friday night. Stats, highlights and more game action in our full coverage of the game on our website.

HERITAGE 39, FAIRFIELD 13

Fairfield dropped to 1-1 after a 39-13 rout at the hands of Heritage. The Falcons trailed 20-6 at the half and weren't able to climb back as the Patriots controlled the bulk of the game. Next up, head coach Matt Thacker and the Falcons will meet Central Noble (0-2) at home.

NEW PRAIRIE 29, GOSHEN 10

Goshen brought the heat early and took a 10-7 lead through the second quarter, but eventually the Cougars were too much to handle. Full recap and stats from the game on our website.

NORTHRIDGE 35, ELKHART 29

Holding a large lead at home, the Raiders let the Lions back into the game. It soon became an exciting finish in Middlebury. Our full story on the game can be found on our website.

NORTHWOOD 49, PORTAGE 7

It was a blowout for the Panthers Friday night and senior quarterback Owen Roeder put on another show. The reigning Goshen News Athlete of the Week completed 20 of 26 passes for 304 yards and five touchdowns. On the ground, Roeder added 27 yards and a score in a game which NorthWood cruised to victory. The Panthers will face Concord next.

WEST NOBLE 20, WAWASEE 12

In a tight match between the Chargers and Warriors Friday night, both teams danced between leads. Wawasee scored first but missed the following PAT. West Noble took a 14-6 lead before the Warriors scored again in the third quarter. They were unsuccessful on the two-point conversion and the Chargers would add six more on the way to the 20-12 victory. Wawasee falls to 0-2 but will face Goshen next.

FAIRFIELD 5, CHURUBUSCO 0

With their second 5-0 sweep of the week, the Falcons are looking forward as the season continues to progress. The Falcons outscored Churubusco 60-3 in a dominant showing. Fairfield sits at 5-1 (2-0).

SB ST. JOSEPH 3, GOSHEN 2

In a match between two ranked teams, the higher-ranked No. 19 St. Joseph group came away with a slight edge to snap No. 24 Goshen's 29-game regular season win-streak. Pi Wellington won a singles match for the RedHawks and the second doubles pairing of Tyler Scott and Moses Kratzer brought another point home.

CULVER ACADEMY 5, NORTHWOOD 0

The Panthers were swept Friday afternoon in a tough matchup with Culver Academy. NorthWood were able to make noise in a few sets, but were overcome by the strong Culver squad.

Reach Matt Lucas at 574-533-2151, ext. 240325, or at matt.lucas@goshennews.com.