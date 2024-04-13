LOCAL SPORTS ROUNDUP: Friday, April 12, 2024

Apr. 12—Here are your local scores from Friday, April 12

BASEBALL

Mishawaka Marian 6, Concord 5

Concord held an early 5-0 lead through three innings Friday but Mishawaka Marian scored four in the final two innings to take the late lead at home. Minutemen sophomore Alex Kridler finished 2-of-4 with three RBIs. Concord falls to 2-2.

NorthWood 9, Fairfield 2

NorthWood scored six runs in the final three innings Friday to come away with a road win at Fairfield. Junior Connor Reed finished 2-of-5 with two runs scored and a pair driven in. He also pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing six hits, two unearned runs and striking out three. Fairfield falls to 6-2, NorthWood improves to 4-2.

Northridge 10, Westview 7

Northridge scored eight runs in the first before holding on to the early lead in a road win at Westview. More is included in our full story of the game.

Wawasee 11, East Noble 6

Wawasee used a seven-run inning Friday afternoon to beat East Noble 11-6. The Warriors moved to 3-0 despite both teams committing five errors. Hunter Fierdeke went 3-3, scoring three times and driving in another.

SOFTBALL

Jimtown 12, Fairfield 2

Fairfield fell to Jimtown Friday afternoon 12-2. The Falcons managed just three hits in the loss after plating two runs in the first.

Elkhart 10, Goshen 0

Goshen bowed out to Elkhart 10-0 Friday night. More details inside our coverage of the game.

SB Adams 11, Northridge 6

Northridge got out an early lead Friday before succumbing to South Bend Adams Friday at home. The Eagles scored five time sin the sixth inning. The Raiders put up six runs despite just four hits. Angelina Barbaro plated two of those runs along with Rielyn Goodwin who also drove in two.

Wawasee 2, Manchester 1

Wawasee moved to 4-1 Friday night after topping Manchester 2-1. Wawasee limited the Squires to one run on three hits. The Warriors plated both runs in the first two innings.

GIRLS TENNIS

Northridge 5, Elkhart 0

Northridge swept Elkhart in girls tennis action Friday. No. 1 singles player Saige Wheatley and No. 2 Jaycie Cress both win 6-0, 6-0 while No. 3 singles player Sage Granberg won 6-1, 6-1. Northridge moved to 2-0 in the win.

TRACK AND FIELD

Mishawaka Cavemen Classic: Penn 699, Elkhart 575.50, Concord 528.50, Mishawaka 485, Edwardsburg 408.50, Niles 301, SB Riley 296.50

Concord boys finished third in the Mishawaka Cavemen Classic Friday night. Jaron Thomas placed seventh in a deep 100-meter field (11.36). Joseph Moon placed third in the 200-meter (22.55) while Jacob Hernandez finished fourth in the 800-meter (2:04.82). All Minutemen relays also finished top three.