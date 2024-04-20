LOCAL SPORTS ROUNDUP: Friday, April 19, 2024

Apr. 19—Here are local scores from Friday, April 19.

BASEBALL

Concord 8, Northridge 5

Concord scored eight runs in a conference win at Northridge. More details can be found inside our full story from Friday's game.

Westview 11, East Noble 0

Westview scored in every inning Friday night in the five inning NECC contest. Micah Miller batted 2-3, driving in two runs and scoring twice himself. Mason Wire pitched five innings, allowing five hits and striking seven. Westview improves to 8-6 (5-0 NECC).

NorthWood 10, Wawasee 3

NorthWood picked up a 10-3 conference win on the road Friday against Wawasee. The Panthers scored in all but one inning and outhit the Warriors 8-5. Mason Bogan went 3-4, driving in five runs and scoring twice. Nate Dutkowski went 4-5, driving in a run. Connor Reed pitched five innings, allowing three hits and striking out seven. NorthWood improves to 7-3 (2-1 NLC) while Wawasee falls to 3-3 (0-3 NLC).

Mishawaka 13, Goshen 5

Mishawaka scored five runs before Goshen picked up its first out Friday. Damian Castillo recorded three hits as the RedHawks dropped to 3-7 (0-3 NLC).

New Prairie 12, Fairfield 6

Fairfield was blitzed by New Prairie Friday night in a loss to the ranked Cougars. Fairfield was outhit 12-4. Fairfield falls to 9-3 (5-0 NECC).

SOFTBALL

Northridge 9, Concord 5

Northridge scored eight runs in the third inning Friday to propel themselves to a 9-5 win on the road Friday night. Rachel Humbarger went 3-4 and Rielyn Goodwin went 2-3, driving in two. Addison Knisley pitched all seven innings, allowing seven hits and three earned runs, striking out seven. Concord falls to 0-7 (0-3 NLC). Northridge moves to 5-5 (3-0 NLC).

NorthWood 4, Wawasee 3

NorthWood used a late rally to beat Wawasee Friday night at home. The full story can be found online.

Mishawaka 10, Goshen 0

Goshen tallied just one hit in a 10-0 loss to Mishawaka. Goshen falls to 1-8 (0-3 NLC).

GIRLS TENNIS

NorthWood 3, Plymouth 2

NorthWood recorded a 3-2 victory Friday night on the road. The Panthers were up 3-1 before the No. 1 singles match took three and a half hours to finish. NorthWood won both doubles points and the No. 2 singles point. NorthWood improves to 6-3 (2-0 NLC).

Westview 3, Concord 2

Maddie Stults defeated Concord's Ari Mosquera 6-2, 6-4 in No. 1 singles in the Warriors 3-2 win. No. 3 singles player Cam Christner worked past a 6-0 first set loss to win the next two 6-2, 6-2. The Minutemen won both doubles matches. Westview moves to 6-1. Concord falls to 3-2.