LOCAL SPORTS: Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame announces 24th class

Mar. 28—The Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame recently unveiled its 2024 inductees.

Amanda Patrick Booher (Cullman), Hilary Stiefelmeyer (Cullman), Robin Conn (Cullman), Dwayne Hill (Holly Pond), Ray Dyer (Hanceville), Perry Hicks (Hanceville), Joey Graves (Cold Springs), Donnie Rice (Cold Springs), Regina Bagwell Jones (West Point), Joseph Winford Smith (Fairview), Taft Dillashaw (Good Hope) and Todd Lindsey (Vinemont) will be ushered in as members of the 24th class during a banquet ceremony at Stonebridge Farms on July 20. Names were provided by the CCSHOF.

Tickets ($20) will be on sale starting April 15 at First Southern Financial.