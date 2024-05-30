LOCAL SPORTS: Cold Springs' Edgeworth sets 1-mile record

May 30—Recent Cold Springs graduate Ethan Edgeworth clocked a 4:02.27 in the 1-mile run at last week's RunningLane Track Championships in Huntsville.

The Tennessee signee's outstanding performance — which he produced against a field of excellent runners from across the country — represents the fastest 1-mile time in Alabama history, according to al.milesplit.com.

Edgeworth now owns an impressive 23 state records across cross country, indoor track and outdoor track.