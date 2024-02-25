Local Sports Cheerleaders, bowlers earn trips to state finals

Some Monroe County Region athletes were making their reservations for next week’s state finals following regional competitions Saturday.

The competitive cheerleading teams from Gibraltar Carlson and Airport both made it to state along with 22 bowlers.

COMPETITIVE CHEER

Carlson, Airport advance

Airport and Gibraltar Carlson are headed to the state finals after they finished second and third at the Division 2 Regional at Fenton Saturday.

Carlson was first in Round 3 and scored 789.54 points, about two points behind winner Allen Park. Airport came in third with 781.48.

Flat Rock was sixth in the Division 3 Regional at Novi. Jefferson competed there as well and placed 10th.

Bedford finished 12th in the Division 1 Regional at Troy Athens.

Whiteford, in the competitive cheerleading regional for the first time, placed 11th out of 12 in the Division 4 Regional at Michigan Center. Four-time defending state champion Hudson was first.

Addison Dloencic, Veronica Richardson and Olivia Demick of New Boston Huron and Abigail Hill and Madison Nichols of Airport captured five of the seven state-qualifying spots out of the Division 2 Bowling Regional at Oak Lanes Saturday.

BOWLING

Hughes, Smith champions

Bradley Hughes of New Boston Huron and Milan’s Maggie Smith won regional titles to lead the large group of Monroe County Region qualifiers.

Bradley Hughes

Hughes won the Division 2 Regional at Oak Lanes in Westland with a total pinfall of 1,252.

He finished ahead of Airport freshman Brayden Siders (1,216). Airport also had state qualifiers in Colin Peterson (fifth, 1,157 pins) and Dylan Aikey (seventh, 1,140 pins).

In Division 1, Gibraltar Carlson’s Jordan Bryson placed fifth with 1,225 pins while Monroe’s Evan Eagle tied for sixth to advance the state finals with 1,167 pins.

Milan got three state qualifiers out of the Flat Rock Regional, including Max Jenness, who placed second with 1,343 pins. Clark Friese was third and Kendal Carpenter seventh. Jefferson’s Isaiah Knott took fourth and Flat Rock’s Kaden Luff was sixth.

Milan bowler Maggie Smith.

Smith captured the Division 3 Regional at Flat Rock Lanes, bowling a high of 267 and scoring 1,361 in her six games.

Smith leads a large contingent of Region bowlers to qualify from the regional, including Rachel Peledeau of Milan (tied for second with 1,132); Dundee’s Kierman Brown (sixth with 1,007) and Ellianna Haney of Milan (seventh with 1,000).

Airport and Huron claimed five of the seven qualifying spot in the Division 2 Regional at Oak Lanes. Airport’s Madison Nichols was third in with 1,045 pins and teammate Abigail Hill took seventh with 992.

Huron finished 4-5-6 with Addison Dloencic (1,036), Olivia Demick (1,031) and Veronica Richardson (994).

In Division 1, Carlson’s Hannah Krolak finished seven pins shy of the state-qualifying spot. In Division 4, SMCC had five girls place between ninth and 16th.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monroe starts fast

MONROE – Monroe jumped out to a 14-2 lead and had some fun while beating Skyline 48-31 Saturday.

“The girls looked like they enjoyed it today which is what we have been trying to preach,” Monroe coach Trent Moody said. “They signed up to play basketball because they enjoy it. It is not a punishment to play, so have fun while you do it.”

Sophie Bussell led Monroe with 13 points while Zoe Leach added 10 and had a nice game rebounding.

Monroe (6-14) travels to Ypsilanti Lincoln Tuesday.

HOCKEY

Bedford, Carlson fall

Bedford and Gibraltar Carlson were eliminated Saturday from the Division 2 Regional at Trenton.

Lenawee United knocked Bedford out of the state tournament 7-1 while Trenton eliminated Carlson 4-1.

Lenawee United will play Trenton for the Regional title at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Local Sports Cheerleaders, bowlers earn trips to state finals