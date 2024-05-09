Local Sports Calendar (May 9)
May 9—TODAY
Prep Baseball
Seeger at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.
Covington at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m.
LeRoy at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Bi-County Tournament, second round: Attica, Fountain Central and Seeger at Covington, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)
Prep Girls Soccer
Bloomington at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Attica at Covington, 4 p.m.
Seeger at Tri-County (Ind.) 4 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at LeRoy, 4:30 p.m.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.
Sheridan at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.
Urbana at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Benton Central at Fountain Central, 3:30 p.m.
Covington at Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Wabash River Conference meet: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Wabash River Conference meet: Attica, Covington, Fountain Central, Parke Heritage, Riverton Parke, Seeger and South Vermillion at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
IHSA Class 3A State Series: Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Collinsville, Danville, Edwardsville, Glenwood, Granite City, Normal Community, Normal West, Pekin, Quincy and Springfield High at O'Fallon Sectional, 2 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A State Series: Armstrong-Potomac, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Buckley Christ Lutheran, Clifton Central, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Heritage, Hoopeston Area, Iroquois West, Kankakee Bishop McNamara, Milford/Cissna Park, Momence, Oakwood, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Salt Fork, Schlarman Academy, Watseka and Westville at St. Anne Sectional, 3:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Baseball
Bloomington at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Rantoul at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Schlarman Academy at Casey-Westfield, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Marshall, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Faith Christian at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm at Tuscola, 4:30 p.m.
Seeger at Crawfordsville, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Big 12 Conference Meet: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Illinois State University, 1 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin and Salt Fork at Decatur St. Teresa Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
College Softball
Big Ten Tournament: Indiana vs. Northwestern, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota vs. Nebraska, Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Maryland or Penn State vs. Michigan, Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin or Ohio State vs. Rutgers, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Myrtle Beach Classic, first round, GOLF, 8:30 a.m.
Champions Tour: Regions Tradition, first round, GOLF, 10:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 6:30 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
College Softball
Big Ten Tournament Semifinal, Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament Semifinal, Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: Myrtle Beach Classic, second round, GOLF, 8:30 a.m.
Champions Tour: Regions Tradition, second round, GOLF, 10:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship, first round, GOLF, 1 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, Marquee Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.
Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:30 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 3: New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, TNT, 6 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
