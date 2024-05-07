Local Sports Calendar (May 7)
May 7—TODAY
Prep Baseball
Covington at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at North Vermillion, 4:30 p.m.
Salt Fork at Heritage, 4:30 p.m.
Seeger at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Bi-County Tournament, second round: Attica, Fountain Central and Seeger at Covington, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)
Prep Girls Soccer
Normal West at Danville, 6 p.m.
Prep Softball
Benton Central at Covington, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Hoopeston Area at North Vermillion, 4:30 p.m.
Lafayette Central Catholic at Seeger, 4:30 p.m.
Milford/Cissna Park at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Tennis
Danville at Urbana, 4:15 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Fountain Central at Lafayette Jefferson, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Prep Baseball
North Vermillion at Parke Heritage, 4 p.m.
Arcola at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Bloomington, 4:30 p.m.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-County at Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.
Tuscola at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Softball
Riverton Parke at North Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Clinton Prairie at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Lafayette Jefferson at Seeger, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Big 12 Conference Track Meet: Bloomington, Champaign Centennial, Danville, Normal Community, Normal West, Peoria High, Peoria Manual, Peoria Notre Dame, Peoria Richwoods and Urbana at Champaign Central, 4 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:30 p.m.
New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
College Softball
Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Indiana, Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Illinois vs. Minnesota, Big Ten Network, 1:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Penn State, Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.
Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Ohio State, Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Major League Baseball
New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, noon
San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 2: Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, TNT, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
