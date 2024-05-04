Local Sports Calendar (May 4)
May 4—TODAY
Prep Baseball
Covington at Riverton Parke, doubleheader, 9 a.m.
North Vermillion at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, doubleheader, 9 a.m.
Seeger at Parke Heritage, doubleheader, 9 a.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area, 10 a.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Covington Invitational, 8 a.m.
Seeger at Harrison Hills Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Softball
Covington at Riverton Parke, doubleheader, 9 a.m.
Seeger at Parke Heritage, doubleheader, 9 a.m.
Schlarman Academy at LeRoy, 10 a.m.
Urbana at Hoopeston Area, doubleheader, 10 a.m.
Danville at Peoria Manual, 11 a.m.
Schlarman Academy at Iroquois West, 2 p.m.
Salt Fork at Unity Tournament
Westville at Casey-Westfield Round Robin
Prep Girls Tennis
Covington and Seeger at North Montgomery Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
College Baseball
Lincoln Land Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, noon
MONDAY
Prep Baseball
North Putnam at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Terre Haute South at Covington, 4 p.m.
South Newton at Seeger, 4:15 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Champaign Central at Danville, 4:30 p.m.
Iroquois West at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Bi-County Tournament, first round: Attica, Fountain Central and Seeger at Covington, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)
Prep Softball
Armstrong-Potomac at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Clinton Prairie at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.
Covington at West Vigo, 4:30 p.m.
Iroquois West at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.
Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson, 5 p.m.
Prep Girls Tennis
Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.
Seeger at Crawfordsville, 4 p.m.
Prep Boys Track
Arcola, Iroqouis West and St. Joseph-Ogden at Salt Fork, 4 p.m. (throws only)
North Montgomery and Western Boone at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac , Covington, Hoopeston Area, Milford/Cissna Park, Rantoul, Schlarman Academy, Tri-County and Villa Grove at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devil Last Chance Meet, 4:30 p.m.
Seeger at Frankfort Relays, 4:30 p.m.
Prep Girls Track
Arcola, Iroquois West and St. Joseph-Ogden at Salt Fork, 4 p.m. (throws only)
North Montgomery and Western Boone at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
Armstrong-Potomac, Covington, Hoopeston Area, Schlarman Academy, Tri-County and Villa Grove at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devil Last Chance Meet, 4:30 p.m.
Seeger at Frankfort Relays, 4:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Heart of America 200, FS1, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, third round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Insperity Invitational, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Horse Racing
Kentucky Derby, NBC, 1:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at St. Louis Cardinals, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
United Football League
Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats, ABC, 11 a.m.
Houston Roughnecks at St. Louis Battlehawks, FOX, 2 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Cup Series: AdventHealth 400, FS1, 2 p.m.
Formula One: Miami Grand Prix, ABC, 2:55 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, final round, GOLF, noon
PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.
Champions Tour: Insperity Invitational, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at St. Louis Cardinals, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.
United Football League
Arlington Renegades at Michigan Panthers, FOX, Noon
San Antonio Brahmas at D.C. Defenders, FOX, 3 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:30 p.m.
New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 1: Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, TNT, 6:30 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
