Local Sports Calendar (May 4)

May 4—TODAY

Prep Baseball

Covington at Riverton Parke, doubleheader, 9 a.m.

North Vermillion at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, doubleheader, 9 a.m.

Seeger at Parke Heritage, doubleheader, 9 a.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Hoopeston Area, 10 a.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Covington Invitational, 8 a.m.

Seeger at Harrison Hills Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Softball

Covington at Riverton Parke, doubleheader, 9 a.m.

Seeger at Parke Heritage, doubleheader, 9 a.m.

Schlarman Academy at LeRoy, 10 a.m.

Urbana at Hoopeston Area, doubleheader, 10 a.m.

Danville at Peoria Manual, 11 a.m.

Schlarman Academy at Iroquois West, 2 p.m.

Salt Fork at Unity Tournament

Westville at Casey-Westfield Round Robin

Prep Girls Tennis

Covington and Seeger at North Montgomery Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

College Baseball

Lincoln Land Community College at Danville Area Community College, doubleheader, noon

MONDAY

Prep Baseball

North Putnam at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Terre Haute South at Covington, 4 p.m.

South Newton at Seeger, 4:15 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Champaign Central at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Iroquois West at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Bi-County Tournament, first round: Attica, Fountain Central and Seeger at Covington, 3:30 p.m. (Rivercrest GC)

Prep Softball

Armstrong-Potomac at Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin at Schlarman Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Clinton Prairie at Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.

Covington at West Vigo, 4:30 p.m.

Iroquois West at Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 4:30 p.m.

Seeger at Lafayette Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Prep Girls Tennis

Fountain Central at South Vermillion, 4 p.m.

Seeger at Crawfordsville, 4 p.m.

Prep Boys Track

Arcola, Iroqouis West and St. Joseph-Ogden at Salt Fork, 4 p.m. (throws only)

North Montgomery and Western Boone at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac , Covington, Hoopeston Area, Milford/Cissna Park, Rantoul, Schlarman Academy, Tri-County and Villa Grove at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Oakwood at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devil Last Chance Meet, 4:30 p.m.

Seeger at Frankfort Relays, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Track

Arcola, Iroquois West and St. Joseph-Ogden at Salt Fork, 4 p.m. (throws only)

North Montgomery and Western Boone at Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac, Covington, Hoopeston Area, Schlarman Academy, Tri-County and Villa Grove at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Blue Devil Last Chance Meet, 4:30 p.m.

Seeger at Frankfort Relays, 4:30 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Heart of America 200, FS1, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, third round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, third round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Insperity Invitational, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Horse Racing

Kentucky Derby, NBC, 1:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at St. Louis Cardinals, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

United Football League

Birmingham Stallions at Memphis Showboats, ABC, 11 a.m.

Houston Roughnecks at St. Louis Battlehawks, FOX, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series: AdventHealth 400, FS1, 2 p.m.

Formula One: Miami Grand Prix, ABC, 2:55 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, final round, GOLF, noon

PGA Tour: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, final round, CBS, 2 p.m.

Champions Tour: Insperity Invitational, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at St. Louis Cardinals, NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Midwest, 1 p.m.

United Football League

Arlington Renegades at Michigan Panthers, FOX, Noon

San Antonio Brahmas at D.C. Defenders, FOX, 3 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, NBC Sports Chicago, 5:30 p.m.

New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Eastern Conference Semifinals, Game 1: Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, TNT, 6:30 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

