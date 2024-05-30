Local Sports Calendar (May 30)
May 30—TODAY
Collegiate Baseball
Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Prep Boys Golf
IHSAA State Series: Covington, Fountain Central and Seeger at Attica Sectional, 8 a.m. (Harrison Hills)
Prep Girls Track
IHSAA State Meet: Seeger at Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex in Bloomington, Ind., 2 p.m.
American Legion Baseball
Danville Post 210 Speakers at Watseka Post 23, 6 p.m.
Collegiate Baseball
Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
College Softball
College World Series: Alabama vs. UCLA, ESPN, 11 a.m.
College World Series: Duke vs. Oklahoma, ESPN 2:30 p.m.
College World Series: Texas vs. Stanford, ESPN, 6 p.m.
College World Series: Oklahoma State vs. Florida, 8:30 p.m.
Golf
U.S. Women's Open, first round, USA, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: RBG Canadian Open, first round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, Marquee Sports Network, Noon
National Basketball Association
Western Conference Finals, Game 5: Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves, TNT, 7:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Eastern Conference Finals, Game 5: Florida Panthers at New York Rangers, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever, Ch. 49 (WCIX), Amazon Prime, 6 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, second round, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
French Open, second round, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 a.m.
FRIDAY
College Softball
College World Series, Teams TBD, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
College World Series: Teams TBD, ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.
Golf
U.S. Women's Open, second round, USA, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour: RBG Canadian Open, second round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies, Bally Sports Midwest, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee Brewers, NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.
National Hockey League
Western Conference Finals, Game 6: Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars, TNT, 7 p.m.
Tennis
French Open, Third round, TENNIS, 4 a.m.
French Open, Third round, Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, 7 a.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
